Let’s Eat | NWA Food News: Bauhaus Biergarten in Springdale, The Hills Hideaway, Icescreams

Bauhaus Biergarten will bring a taste of Europe to Springdale when it opens this month in the arts district downtown.

Located in the Monarch Building at 326 Holcomb St., the German-style bar and outdoor biergarten will offer "an array of German, European and Wisconsin beverages and dishes in addition to "collaborative dinners with chefs from around the country," according to the website of Bauhaus chef and co-founder Jennifer Hill Booker.

All guests are welcome, but beer aficionados will be able to sign up for two different membership clubs, the Bauhaus Stein Club and the Grundstein Club.

Members of the Stein Club will pay $100 annually for a yearly T-shirt, use of a member stein in the biergarten, invitations to members-only tastings, discounts for tickets to special events and more, according to the restaurant's website.

Patrons can join the Grundstein Club, a first-year-only offering, for a one-time cost of $1,500 and receive in exchange a $250 gift card, access to a special Grundstein Club event, a stein with a nameplate to be used at Bauhaus, an engraved nameplate on the "Grundstein Club Wall of Awesomeness," a T-shirt, invitations to members-only tastings, discounts for tickets to special events and more.

As the culinary mind behind the restaurant, Booker told us last year that she hopes Bauhaus will bring the opportunity for "people who wouldn't normally travel outside of the United States to kind of get Europe to come right to them."

Since Booker met Daniel Hintz, Bauhaus operating partner and founder of local firm Velocity Group, in Northwest Arkansas several years ago, mutual experiences involving German food and culture have been a connecting point.

"I'm from Milwaukee, Wis., and so definitely grew up among that sort of German American diaspora," Hintz said about his inspiration for the project.

Booker spent four years in Europe, including a year at Paris culinary school Le Cordon Bleu. During those years, she got to know the ins and outs of many culinary traditions, but especially the distinctive cuisine of Germany.

"It imprinted in my mind a different way of looking at food and a different way to share that experience with the community," Booker said.

Together they realized their experiences with German cuisine could become a part of what Booker calls the current "renaissance of food and art in Northwest Arkansas."

"It was an easy collaboration," she said.

Bauhaus is set to open in June, according to social media posts. Watch this space for more information about the opening.

The Hills Hideaway

The Hills Hideaway is planning to open next week in downtown Fayetteville.

The new restaurant will be at 401 W. Watson St., the former location of Saffron Indian Cuisine.

According to its website, the local kitchen and pub will feature a variety of dishes -- from appetizers like goat cheese bombs, pork shanks and truffle fries to entrees like a Nashville hot chicken sandwich, a gyro and breaded catfish to churros and doughnut holes for dessert.

Icescreams

An ice cream shop is planning to open in southwest Fayetteville next month.

Icescreams is moving in near Farmington at 4220 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, the former location of Flying Burger & Seafood.

Its website promises "handcrafted burgers and desserts," but does not yet list specific menu items.

Stayed tuned for updates on the opening over the coming weeks.

