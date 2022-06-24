Our fellow Americans

Enough already! The number of media organizations, politicians, and individuals vilifying the NRA as a faceless lobbying organization needs a little balance. Go online and you will find the organization is about five million of your fellow Americans from all walks of life. It has a number of programs and services available which include training in gun safety, unlike the "unsafe gun training" we are bombarded with by movies, video games, and television.

While you are there, check on anti-gun organizations. You will find there are at least 25, actively involved in their own lobbying in influencing efforts.

Then remember our president's comment published in this paper at the conclusion of the Senate committee looking at the current gun-control issues. He said, in effect, we didn't get what we wanted.

Let's face it, what many want, and will not rest until they get, is total confiscation.

We need some logic here. One only needs to look at Prohibition to understand the potential ramifications.

TROY MASON

Batesville

On quality education

Only 23.8 percent, or about 24 percent, of Arkansans have a four-year college degree or higher, and even though we rank near the bottom, the rest of the nation is not that much higher. In other words, that leaves over three-quarters of Arkansas parents with a high school (or less) level of education. And yet our legislators agree that parents should determine what is taught in our schools and which books they should read in order to get a quality education?

Should the children of college-educated parents be limited to what high school graduates think should be read or taught? Of course, not all our legislators are college graduates either.

KAY MOTSINGER

Roland

We can't do it alone

Since many of the GOP candidates are using Donald Trump's MAGA and "America First" slogans to promote themselves to the voters, I have been giving this some thought.

What I am seeing/hearing from those candidates and recalling how Donald Trump applied these positions, they are meaning "America only," and this is not sustainable, in my experience. It didn't work in 1876, 1918, 1940 or any time in our history.

Unless you are living alone on an island, off the grid, out of the supply chain, and growing your own food, alone is not sustainable individually and certainly not on this spaceship we call Earth. Unless/until we recognize this reality and begin to deal with it rationally, human life on this planet is in jeopardy and all political parties are meaningless.

JAMES VANDERGRIFT

Little Rock

He must be stopped

Ukraine has the right to make its own decision, this from President Vladimir Putin, a country he has invaded and does not even recognize as a sovereign country.

Putin’s nuclear threats may or may not be taken seriously, but what has been confirmed is that Russia and Ukraine are using cluster bombs, very effective against tanks, buildings and soft objects like people. Over 100 countries are part of an international treaty which bans the making or use of these weapons, but Russia, Ukraine and the United States have not signed this treaty. These bombs detonate over a huge area, and some may not detonate immediately, but may stay in/ on the ground for years and kill people and animals.

Putin has said he is going to bomb Ukraine into dust, and one very effective way is using cluster bombs, especially in densely populated areas. Indiscriminate attacks against civilians is a war crime. Russian troops used these same methods in Syria and Chechnya and now are determined to follow through in Ukraine.

Putin must be stopped. Many Americans do not agree NATO is worth supporting, but what is happening in Ukraine could soon spill over to other countries that Putin considers part of his “terrain.” Lithuania is first to stand up to him and may suffer the consequences. Will Putin attack Lithuania, a member of NATO, just to test NATO? Will Estonia, Latvia, etc., follow? Or will he turn his attention to Sweden and Finland? Before we know it, we may all be part of a Third World War.

ANNCHA BRIGGS

Little Rock

Ignored the obvious

Mr. Edward Chevallier’s electoral doubts listed in his recent letter conveniently ignore the obvious answer to his issues. Mr. Biden’s allegedly suspicious, but demonstrably accurate, vote totals include both votes for Biden and votes against Trump. Clearly, Mr. Trump’s epic incompetence and fleeting acquaintance with the truth produced many votes for Biden. It gives some comfort to think that a lot of voters preferred sleepy old Joe to the Orange Marauder, although admittedly Mr. Biden hasn’t exactly covered himself in glory so far.

Mr. Chevallier can use his assistant D.A. skills to figure out what the vote difference would have been had Barack Obama been running. And where we would be now if El Trumpo Grande had won. I’m sure Trump could have run out of people to blame by now, although I doubt it. But Vladimir Putin might well be up for a Presidential Medal of Freedom.

DENNIS BARRY

Little Rock