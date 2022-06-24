Police beat: Man faces charges after chase in NLR

Man faces charges after chase in NLR

Members of the Arkansas Fugitive Task Force arrested a man charged with multiple felonies Wednesday afternoon after a chase in which the suspect leaped from a moving vehicle, causing damage and an injury, according to an arrest report.

Task force agents located Drontey Walker, 24, of North Little Rock at the McDonald's on East Broadway about 1 p.m. He reportedly had a handgun tucked into his waistband.

Confronted by officers, Walker got behind the wheel of a stolen car and led police on a "lengthy" chase that ended when he jumped from the moving vehicle, dropping his gun and fleeing on foot toward an apartment near 1700 Locust St., according to the report

The vehicle ended up running over a passenger who tried to get out and crashed into a parked vehicle with enough force to move it nearly seven feet up onto the sidewalk, police said.

Walker reportedly broke into an apartment and tried to get out through the back door, but could not and retreated back into the apartment, where he was arrested when task force members breached the door.

Walker is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun. He had warrants for his arrest in addition to the new charges from the pursuit, and he now faces one felony count of fleeing, one of first-degree criminal mischief, two of possession of a firearm by a certain person, three of aggravated robbery and two of theft of property, according to arrest reports.