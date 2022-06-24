Martinez pleads not guilty in Springdale killing

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to capital murder and aggravated robbery related to a shooting last month in east Springdale.

Uriel Martinez, 18, of 601 Dodson St. in Springdale, was given an initial court date of Aug. 23 before Washington County Circuit Judge Joanna Taylor. He is being held in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Deputies were called to 19195 Sonora Road at 9:44 a.m. May 6. Residents said they heard a gunshot in the house and ran into the living room where they found Martinez and Joseph Cuneo, according to a preliminary report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Cuneo had a gunshot wound to the head, and Martinez was holding a black rifle, the report says.

Martinez and Veronica Venegas got into Cuneo's vehicle and left the home immediately after the shooting, according to the report. Martinez and Venegas abandoned Cuneo's vehicle shortly after leaving and were later seen breaking into a house at 12714 Recreation Drive in Benton County, according to the report.

When a deputy arrived at the Recreation Drive house, the report says, Martinez refused to comply with commands and yelled at the deputy to kill him. The deputy and the homeowner got into a fight with Martinez, and he was handcuffed and taken into custody. Venegas fled on foot during the fight, according to the report.

Martinez's clothes matched the description given by witnesses at the Sonora Road home and had what appeared to be blood stains on them, according to the report. A .223-caliber bullet was found in Martinez's pocket after he was taken into custody. A spent .223 shell casing and a live .223-caliber round were found in the living room of the Sonora Road home.