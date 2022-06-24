MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: Naturals suffer third straight loss to Cardinals

SPRINGDALE -- Springfield somehow has brought the worst out of Northwest Arkansas during this week's series.

Julio E. Rodriguez had three hits and drove in four runs Thursday night to lead the Cardinals to their third win in as many games over the Naturals with an 11-2 decision at Arvest Ballpark.

Northwest Arkansas committed as many errors -- three -- and it had hits in the game, and Springfield capitalized on each miscue. It led to the Cardinals jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first, and they capped it with a five-run outburst in the ninth.

"No part of our game is good right now," Northwest Arkansas manager Chris Widger said. "One area where we have been consistent all year was defensively, and we're not even doing it right now. The routine plays, we're not making and giving them extra outs. You give a team extra outs, and we're doing it multiple times a game.

"We're making pitches in situations where we shouldn't be making to certain guys. There's no part of our game that's very good. Our attitude isn't very good. We look defeated when we play most of the time, and the only way to get it back is to get on the field, play hard and do your job and not worry about things that have nothing to do with baseball."

The recent skid has started to bring out the frustration in some of the Naturals players. Seuly Matias was ejected from the game by home plate umpire Pete Talkington after a strikeout to end the third inning.

Maikel Garcia then showed his frustration after a fifth-inning fly ball to right by having words with Springfield pitcher Edgar Escobar, and it eventually led to both dugouts being cleared and a warning by Talkington to both teams and Escobar. That event then led to Cardinals manager Jose Leger being ejected after he came back on the field.

"Garcia was mad because he swung at a high pitch," Widger said. "He kind of said something to himself and ran to first, then he walked toward the pitcher. I don't know what happened; I don't know if there is a past between those two.

"But it's a situation that shouldn't have happened. I talked to our guys about it. They have to give both teams a warning; that's part of baseball and they want to stay away from that bench-clearing stuff. The umpires were doing their job. It was an unfortunate situation, and a little bit of frustration on our part, too."

Springfield loaded the bases with two out in the first and scored its first run on a throwing error by Garcia following a ground ball by Justin Toerner, followed by a bases-loaded walk to Rodriguez. Toerner added a two-run home run in the third, but Northwest Arkansas countered with Brhet Bewley's two-run blast in the bottom half of the inning.

The Naturals, however, only managed a Nick Loftin single after the dugouts were cleared as Cardinal pitchers Escobar, Dalton Roach and Michael YaSenka retired the last 13 batters they faced.

"The coaches have always said we need to do it," Wedger said when asked what it would take for a turnaround. "It's in the locker room. We need leadership in the locker room; we need somebody to step up and say this isn't good enough.

"They've heard it from us enough. We had a meeting [Wednesday], and they need to step up and hold themselves accountable, say they will do their job, then go out and do it. That's the only way to get through it."