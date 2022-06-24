North Little Rock man charged in Perry County jailer’s death; suspect was freed from prison in 2020 after U.S. Supreme Court ruling

A North Little Rock man charged with capital murder after authorities say he shot and killed a Perry County jailer Wednesday night was convicted of murder as a teenager and had his life sentence nullified by a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court ruling banning life without parole for teenage killers, according to court records.

Authorities say Roderick Lewis, 37, pulled a pistol and shot Perry County sheriff's office detention officer Jeremiah Story, 21, of Oppelo, while the two were in a restroom about 10:30 p.m. in the Perry County jail.

Lewis, who was being booked into the jail after he was arrested by Perry County deputies on drug and paraphernalia charges, was changing into a jail-issued uniform as part of the booking process when the shooting happened. He had the gun he is accused of using to shoot Story on him when he entered the jail, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

A witness to the shooting was able to disarm Lewis, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police, and Story was taken to a Conway hospital, where he died early Thursday.

But Sadler couldn't say how Lewis got the weapon past the jail's security checks.

"At the moment, that is not the focus of the state police investigation," Sadler said.

That investigation is currently focused on what happened in the jail restroom, Sadler said.

A dispatcher at the Perry County sheriff's office Thursday afternoon said she couldn't comment on the investigation or refer questions to a spokesperson, and said any questions should be directed to Arkansas State Police.

But the Wednesday night shooting wasn't the first time Lewis has been charged with capital murder.

In August 2001, Lewis was two weeks away from his 17th birthday when he shot and killed Samuel "Cameo" Lunnie in North Little Rock.

Lunnie, a 35-year-old father of six, was shot once in the chest and four times in the back, dying as he tried to crawl away from Lewis. Witnesses said Lewis kept pulling the trigger of his pistol after emptying it into the dying man.

Court records show that Lunnie and Lewis had gotten into a confrontation in the doorway of the Olive Street home where Lunnie's girlfriend and her baby lived. Lewis tried to force his way into the home while Lunnie was trying to push the door closed. But Lunnie slipped and fell and Lewis started shooting, running away before police arrived. He surrendered when he learned police were looking for him.

Lewis was convicted of capital murder at trial in July 2002 and sentenced to life in prison. It was his second prison sentence.

In May 2002, Lewis was sentenced to 10 years in prison for aggravated robbery for stealing $1,300 from a man at gunpoint in North Little Rock.

But in 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Miller v. Alabama that offenders 17 or younger cannot be sentenced to life without parole, a decision that was an extension of the high court's 2010 ruling barring no-parole sentences for minors who commit crimes less serious than murder.

The high court found that the practice of locking up teenagers for life without giving them a chance at parole violates the U.S. Constitution's Eighth Amendment protections against cruel and unusual punishment because that automatic life, which the court compared to the death penalty, does not take into consideration that children are different from adults.

By virtue of their age, juvenile defendants are immature, impetuous and often unable to appreciate risks and consequences, but they also have a greater capacity for reform, the court ruled. Automatic life sentences also do not take those factors into consideration.

The practice also fails the constitutionality test, according to the Supreme Court, because it does not allow a sentence that takes into account the defendant's upbringing, family and home environment, no matter how brutal and dysfunctional those factors may be; children are trapped by them.

Deciding how Miller applied in Arkansas took state courts about four years due to questions about retroactive applications of the ruling. The Arkansas Supreme Court ultimately decided, which made more than 50 prison inmates, Lewis among them, due to be resentenced.

Lewis received 20 years in a negotiated agreement in September 2019, which meant his sentence would be up in another 22 months because of the time he had already spent in prison. Further, he qualified for parole, which was approved in August 2020.

Released from prison in 2020, Lewis is also awaiting trial on felony domestic violence charges, accused of attacking his girlfriend, 26-year-old Allegra Dukes, at the couple's Little Rock home in a November 2021 incident witnessed by Dukes' young son and recorded, at least in part, on Dukes' cell phone.

According to an arrest report, Dukes told police that Lewis became enraged after she declined to have sex with him, repeatedly choking her and throwing her around the room.

Dukes fled the house, leaving her son behind, and called police. Lewis refused police commands to exit the house immediately, but was persuaded to release the boy. Lewis surrendered as police were bringing in the SWAT team, the report said.

He spent two nights in jail before being released on $50,000 bond, and his trial is scheduled for November.

On social media Thursday afternoon, sheriff's offices across the state and friends of Story paid respects to the slain detention officer with posts.

Story had plans to go fishing Thursday, the day after he was shot, with friends Avery Williams and John Jones, Williams wrote in a Facebook message.

But more than for his love of fishing, Williams remembered Story for his kindness and empathy, she wrote.

"He was the type to only have pennies in his pocket and be hungry, but he saw someone else with no money [who was] hungry and [he made sure] they get food," Williams wrote.

Jones, Williams' boyfriend, had known Story since they were both boys, and wrote that Story would look out for him when they played high school sports because Jones was smaller than some of the other guys.

"He was like my big brother," Jones wrote.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge offered her condolences to Story's family, friends and fellow officers at the Perry County sheriff's office, saying Story served the state and county honorably.

"Every day, our men and women in blue put on their badge with a desire to pursue justice, no matter the cost," Rutledge said in a statement. "Arkansas is blessed to have dedicated officers who always answer the call to serve their community."