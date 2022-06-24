Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Fred Genna, 32, of 14436 Grace Lane in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Genna was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Aaron Hayes, 27, of 1524 Orange St. in North Little Rock, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Hayes was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Deven Randolph, 37, of 703 Picadilly St. in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Randolph was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Lauren Parker, 33, of 5634 E. Huntsville Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Parker was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Springdale

• Gina Smith, 51, of 2690 Appleglen St. in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and domestic battering. Smith was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Tontitown

• Micheal Tedesco, 49, of 2102 S.W. Riverstone Road in Bentonville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Tedesco was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.