HORSE RACING

NYRA suspends Baffert

The New York Racing Association suspended trainer Bob Baffert for one year Thursday for repeated medication violations, A panel credited Baffert for time served from an initial suspension that makes the two-time Triple Crown-winner eligible to saddle horses in New York again Jan. 26. The final decision marks the end of a protracted back and forth about Baffert's status in the state that began in May 2021. The ban is shorter than the two years Churchill Downs sidelined Baffert after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a substance that is not allowed on race day. Retired New York State Supreme Court Justice O. Peter Sherwood, who was serving as the NYRA hearing officer, previously recommended a two-year suspension.

GOLF

McIlroy, Poston share lead

Rory McIlroy fought off a sinus bug to shoot an 8-under 62 on Thursday for a share of the first-round lead with J.T. Poston in the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Conn. Coming off a fifth-place tie Sunday in the U.S. Open after winning the Canadian Open the previous week, the second-ranked McIlroy had a bogey-free morning round -- highlighted by a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-4 seventh. McIlroy matched the lowest opening round of his PGA Tour career. He finished with a tap-in birdie on the ninth hole after a 332-yard drive and 44-foot chip just past the pin. Poston had five consecutive birdies on Nos. 13-17 and made the turn at 6-under 29, giving rise to thoughts of Jim Furyk's record 58 on the same TPC River Highlands course in 2016. Poston parred the first six holes on front nine and birdied Nos. 7 and 9 to cap a bogey-free round. Former University of Arkansas golfer Taylor Moore shot a 2-under 68. Jonesboro's Austin Cook (Razorbacks) posted a 2-over 72.

Cover finds Korn Ferry lead

Patrick Cover fired a 7-under 64 on Thursday to grab a one-stroke lead at the Korn Ferry Tour's Live and Work in Maine Tournament in Falmouth, Maine. Cover is one shot ahead of John VanDerLaan and Quade Cummings at The Falmouth Country Club. Alvaro Ortiz (Razorbacks) shot a 3-under 68. Nicolas Echavarria (Razorbacks) finished at 1-under 70. Matt Atkins (Henderson State) turned in a 1-over 72.

BASEBALL

Mendick out for season

Chicago White Sox utility man Danny Mendick will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL in his right knee, and outfielder Adam Engel is headed to the 10-day injured list with a strained right hamstring, the team said Thursday. Mendick was playing shortstop when he collided with left fielder Adam Haseley on a foul popup in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to Toronto. He'll need surgery, although a date has not been scheduled. Mendick was on crutches in the White Sox clubhouse on Thursday and said he expected to ready for spring training in February. He batted .289 with three home runs and 15 RBI in 31 games.

FOOTBALL

HOF halfback dies

Hugh McElhenny, the elusive Hall of Fame halfback who starred in the San Francisco 49ers' "Million Dollar Backfield" in the mid-1950s, has died. He was 93. The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Thursday that McEhlenny died of natural causes June 17 at his home in Nevada, and that son-in-law Chris Permann confirmed the death. Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1970, McElhenny's thrilling runs and all-around skills as a runner, receiver and kick returner made him one of the NFL's top players of the 1950s.





Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts after a shot on the 12th green during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



J.T. Poston reacts after finishing his round on the ninth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Jordan Spieth sits on the 12th fairway during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, walks off the on the ninth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Chad Ramey putts on the second green during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Xander Schauffele putts on the eighth green during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Martin Laird, of Scotland, hits on the 18th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



Mark Hubbard hits from the rough on the 15th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament at TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Cromwell, Conn. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

