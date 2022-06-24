PB student heads to Tulsa to fulfill pageant dreams

At age 10, Na'riya Ackles is already an entertainer.

She and her mom Nikki host their own YouTube channel with 1,200-plus followers -- "The Wonderful Life of Nikki & Na'riya." Come summertime, the straight-A student at Coleman Elementary takes to a live stage with dreams of becoming Miss Arkansas in the National American Miss organization.

"I used to be shy, so they put me in pageants to see if I would come out, and I came out just a little bit," Na'riya said.

But that little bit is to the extent that Na'riya confidently spoke to the Pine Bluff City Council about her upcoming pursuit. The Junior Pre-teen Division of Miss Arkansas will hold its pageant July 1-2 at the Marriott Tulsa Hotel Southern Hills in Tulsa.

It will be Na'riya's second time to compete, after finishing in the top eight last year. The top eight advance to the All-American Miss pageant in Orlando, Fla.

"The reason I stick with this pageant is that I see the difference in her, since she's been doing this pageant," Nikki said. "At first, she was really shy. Now, she's really outspoken."

Pageantry has helped Na'riya develop her skills in interviews, modeling and walking on the way. Having a YouTube channel gives her plenty to talk about in interviews.

"I like to talk about our YouTube platform," she said. "I like to do things on our YouTube channel because we get to spend time with each other, and they pull so many pranks on me."

Na'riya will compete in categories including casual wear, top model, photogenic, sports model and People's Choice.

Yet, competing is not what the National American Miss is all about, her mom said.

"It's about learning certain things. It's about donating to different organizations, nonprofit, for nothing," Nikki said. "That's what it's about. It's about working in your community, changing lives and changing her life."

