Resendiz benefits from lone season at Northside

Becoming an all-star was likely the farthest thing on the mind of Jonathan Resendiz when he decided to transfer to Fort Smith Northside for his senior year.

He had to first make the boys' soccer team.

Resendiz made the team and played a vital role for the Grizzlies, who went 12-4-3 and finished as state runners-up after losing 3-1 to Conway in the Class 6A state championship game at Benton this spring. Tonight, he'll represent Northside in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star soccer game at the University of Central Arkansas.

Resendiz played only one season at Northside but he made such an impact in preseason drills that Grizzlies coach Mauricio Maciel selected him as a co-captain before the start of the season.

"I had never done that with a player who was new to the program," said Maciel, a veteran coach who last led Northside to a state championship in 2018. "Usually, it's some guy who had been in the program two or three years. But Jonathan impressed me right away with his leadership ability and the fact he was willing to work hard on his game every day in practice. That inspired the other guys."

Resendiz transferred to Northside last fall from Subiaco Academy, where he previously played soccer. But he was looking for more exposure and a bigger opportunity to hone his skills.

Northside, which has won multiple championships in Arkansas' largest classification, was the perfect fit.

"From the very beginning, it was like two different worlds than what I was used to," Resendiz said. "I wanted to go to a place where I could prove myself and get better every day. That's what we had every day from everyone on this team, guys who pushed each other to get better. Everything I wanted fell into place at Northside."

Resendiz doesn't have the statistics that many of the all-stars possess -- he assisted on two goals during the season -- but he was a top defender and a go-getter who led by example. Still, he was surprised when he was selected as a co-captain despite being a newcomer to the program.

"I knew I had to make myself noticeable right away because I only had one year to offer with the team," Resendiz said. "My attitude was to never give anything less that 100 percent and that's what I did."

Finishing his high school career on the soccer field at Conway seems appropriate for Resendiz, who'll attend UCA in the fall. He had thoughts on trying to continue his soccer career in college but he decided to concentrate on his school work and becoming a physical therapist.

Still, he is thrilled to get back on the soccer field and continue his work as a top-notch defender who uses his speed and skill to protect his own goal.

"It's an honor. I feel so blessed," Resendiz said. "I'm going to continue to give my all and I hope that reflects well on Fort Smith and Northside High School. It means a lot to me."