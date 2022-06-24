Schmieding Foundation gives $500,000 to Springdale program focusing on health careers

SPRINGDALE -- The Schmieding Foundation has donated $500,000 to the Pathway Academy in Springdale Public Schools, a program of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

The statewide initiative works to prepare low-income students in kindergarten through high school for opportunities in science, technology, engineering, mathematics and health care, according to a news release from the foundation.

The program aims to diversify the health care workforce in Arkansas, advancing the medical school's goal to deliver dramatic and lasting health care improvements to make Arkansas the healthiest state in the region, the release continued.

In addition to Springdale, Pathway provides the program in Little Rock, Pine Bluff, Hot Springs and Jonesboro.

Elmdale and Jones Elementary schools served as a pilot for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, said Melissa Fink, Springdale's assistant superintendent for curriculum, instruction and innovation. About 90 students participated in two-week summer day camps at the schools, she said.

The program also features an opportunity for parent involvement and education, said Shanea Nelson, executive director of the state pathway program.

Springdale teachers were hired to teach this summer's camps and trained in the program's curriculum, Fink said. The Schmieding donation will be used to expand the program to include sixth- through eighth-graders in the School District, ultimately providing opportunities for students through grade 12.

"Then, we are ready to hand them off, hopefully to an undergraduate or credential program in health care," Nelson said.

This summer's program focused on healthy eating, with hands-on activities. Future programs will feature mental health, community service and other life skills, Nelson said.

Fink said the students grew vegetables and prepared the vegetables while wearing in white chef's hats. The students also took a field trip to the University of Arkansas to get a taste of life as a college student, she continued.

Each student received a white laboratory coat in a "White Coat" ceremony, similar to the ceremony in which new doctors celebrate completion of medical school, Fink said.

The academy is managed by the UAMS Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

"UAMS is humbled by the continued support of the Schmieding Foundation and are inspired by its leadership in health care and education in Northwest Arkansas," said Chancellor Cam Patterson.

The Schmieding Foundation was created by brothers Lawrence and Hubert "Bert" Schmieding.

The academy will be renamed the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Schmieding Foundation Pathways Academy of Springdale in recognition of the nonprofit group's continued support for the university.