Senate passes bipartisan gun bill; House votes next

WASHINGTON -- The Senate on Thursday easily approved a bipartisan gun violence bill that seemed unthinkable just a month ago, clearing the way for final congressional approval of what will be lawmakers' most far-reaching response in decades to the nation's run of mass shootings.

After years of GOP procedural delays that derailed Democratic efforts to curb firearms, Democrats and 15 Republicans decided that congressional inaction was untenable after last month's rampages in New York and Texas. It took weeks of closed-door talks but a group of senators from both parties emerged with a compromise embodying incremental but impactful movement to curb bloodshed that has come to regularly shock -- yet no longer surprise -- the nation.

The $13 billion measure would toughen background checks for the youngest gun buyers, keep firearms from more domestic violence offenders and help states put in place red flag laws that make it easier for authorities to take weapons from people adjudged dangerous. It would also fund local programs for school safety, mental health and violence prevention.

The election-year package fell far short of more robust gun restrictions Democrats have sought for years, including bans on the assault-type weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines used in the slayings in Buffalo, N.Y., and Uvalde, Texas. Yet the accord let leaders of both parties declare victory and demonstrate to voters that they know how to compromise and make government work, while also leaving room for each side to appeal to its core supporters.

"This is not a cure-all for the all the ways gun violence affects our nation," said Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. "But it is a long overdue step in the right direction. Passing this gun safety bill is truly significant, and it's going to save lives."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in a nod to the Second Amendment right to bear arms that drives many conservative voters, said "the American people want their constitutional rights protected and their kids to be safe in school." He said "they want both of those things at once, and that is just what the bill before the Senate will have accomplished."

The Senate vote on final passage was 65-33. A cluster of House Democrats who watched the vote in the chamber's rear included Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Ga., whose 17-year old son was shot to death in 2012 by a man complaining his music was too loud.

Hours earlier, senators voted 65-34 to end a filibuster by conservative GOP senators. That was five more than the 60-vote threshold needed. The House planned to vote on the measure today and approval seemed likely.

On that vote, 15 Senate Republicans joined all 50 Democrats, including their two allied independents, in voting to move ahead on the legislation.

Yet that vote highlighted the risks Republicans face by defying the party's pro-gun voters and firearms groups like the National Rifle Association. Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Todd Young of Indiana were the only two of the 15 up for reelection this fall. Of the rest, four are retiring and eight don't face voters until 2026.

Tellingly, GOP senators voting "no" included potential 2024 presidential contenders like Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Tim Scott of South Carolina. Some of the party's most conservative members voted "no" as well, including Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah.

The outlook for continued congressional movement on gun curbs is dim.

Less than one-third of the Senate's 50 GOP senators backed the measure and solid Republican opposition is certain in the House. Top House Republicans urged a "no" vote in an email from the No. 2 GOP leader, Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, that called the bill "an effort to slowly chip away at law-abiding citizens' 2nd Amendment rights."

Senate action came one month after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. Just days before that, a white man killed 10 Black grocery shoppers in Buffalo. Both shooters were 18 years old, and the close timing of the two slaughters and victims with whom many could identify stirred a demand by voters for action, lawmakers of both parties said.

The bill would make the local juvenile records of people age 18 to 20 available during required federal background checks when they attempt to buy guns. Those examinations, currently limited to three days, would last up to a maximum of 10 days to give federal and local officials time to search records.