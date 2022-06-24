Shelter operator hopefuls sized up

A women's shelter director and homeless shelter operator have presented proposals to manage Opportunity House in Pine Bluff to a review committee including Mayor Shirley Washington and other city officials.

The committee met inside the City Council chambers Thursday to go over requests for qualifications to manage the city-owned center at the site of the former First Ward School on East Sixth Avenue. Opportunity House is a 25- to 50-bed place to help homeless people, with an emphasis on me, transition to self-sufficiency, according to a previous Commercial article.

Home improvement store chain Lowe's last year gave Pine Bluff a $250,000 grant toward turning the old elementary school into Opportunity House.

The proposing managers are Karen Palmer, executive director and CEO of CASA Women's Shelter in Pine Bluff; and Depaul USA, a Chicago-based company that manages homeless shelters around the world, including one in Little Rock.

Palmer has worked with CASA Women's Shelter continuously since 1998 and was previously employed there from 1990-96, according to her resume. CASA recently completed a $3.6 million capital campaign for a new domestic violence shelter, she said.

Depaul, a 501(c)(3) organization, posts a $7.684 million capital and operating budget and serves more than 7,000 individuals in six countries, according to its application. Depaul operates Jericho Way, the only day resource center for homeless adults in Little Rock.

Cynthia Anderson, Mayor Washington's chief of staff, told a reporter the meeting was closed to members of the media before the meeting began.

Anderson said via phone after the meeting the process for naming a shelter operator is "layered," adding she couldn't give a time frame for doing so. Part of the process is a scoring rubric the committee used to rate the potential managers based on adherence to request-for-proposal instructions, shelter management operator experience and proposed program budgeting, among other things.

"We will pull them in for interviews and go from there," Anderson said.

Among tentative plans, she stressed, interviews are scheduled for the week of June 27, the committee is hoping to finalize selection and negotiations by July and have city council approval by September.

Committee members include Larry Matthews, director of the Pine Bluff Economic and Community Development; economic development specialist Lori Walker; city grant writer Tiffany Copeland; Neighbor to Neighbor Director Pat Tate; Pine Bluff Mission Project Director Don Harris Jr.; Washington and Anderson.