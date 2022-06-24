Springdale man pleads not guilty to capital murder

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man who fled the state after a fatal shooting pleaded not guilty to a charge of capital murder in Washington County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Ignacio Rivera-Perez, 52, of Springdale was given an initial court date of Oct. 18 before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay. Rivera-Perez is being held without bond at the Washington County jail.

Springdale officers responded about 6:52 a.m. May 1 to a call at 3956 Butterfield Coach Road and found a woman believed to be in her 30s with a gunshot wound to her head, according to a news release.

Police have identified the woman as Olga Irene Huerta, 33, of Springdale.

Police in San Marcos, Texas, arrested Rivera-Perez several days later on a warrant for capital murder from the Washington County prosecutor's office. He was brought back to Arkansas to stand trial.

Capital murder is punishable by life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty.