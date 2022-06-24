BASKETBALL

UCA releases men’s, women’s schedules

The University of Central Arkansas men’s basketball team released its schedule Thursday for Coach Anthony Boone’s third season at the helm. The Bears finished last season 11-20 and 7-9 in ASUN play.

UCA will begin its season with its home opener against Champion Christian on Nov. 1. The Bears will face three in-state foes in Hendrix (Nov. 11), UALR (Nov. 14, Dec. 20) and Arkansas State (Dec. 6).

ASUN play will begin on Dec. 29, with UCA’s first conference game taking place on Dec. 31 at Kennesaw State.

The University of Central Arkansas women’s basketball team released its schedule Thursday for Coach Sandra Rushing’s 11th season in charge. The Sugar Bears are coming off of a 9-19 season, finishing 4-12 in ASUN play.

They will start the season with a matchup against a Power 5 team for the fourth straight season, facing Kansas State on Nov. 7, followed by a trip to Fayetteville to face Arkansas on No. 11.

UCA’s home opener will be on Nov. 15 against Lindenwood. The Governor’s I-40 Showdown will take place against the University of Arkansas-Little Rock on Dec. 3.

The Sugar Bears will open ASUN play on Jan. 2 against Jacksonville State. They will close the regular season March 1 at Austin Peay. The ASUN Tournament will be March 4-11.

— Sam Lane

FOOTBALL

Stuttgart RB Hawkins joins ASU’s recruiting class

Arkansas State has secured a commitment from Stuttgart running back Cedric Hawkins, who announced Thursday afternoon he’d be joining the Red Wolves.

Hawkins rushed for 1,199 yards and 15 touchdowns with 511 receiving yards and 7 touchdown catches, helping the Ricebirds to the Class 4A state quarterfinals. The 5-8, 170-pound tailback is ASU’s fourth verbal commitment in the Class of 2023.

— Mitchell Gladstone

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

UCA hires Stabile as head coach

Central Arkansas Athletic Director Brad Teague announced the hiring of Stephen F. Austin assistant Cassidi Stabile as the Bears’ next beach volleyball head coach.

Stabile played at Florida Institute of Technology and coached 12 years of club volleyball before heading to the college ranks. She began at Colorado Northwestern Community College before joining SFA’s beach team as an assistant last year.

— Mitchell Gladstone

UCA men’s schedule

DATE OPPONENT

Nov. 1 Champion Christian

Nov. 7 at Wichita State

Nov. 11 Hendrix

Nov. 14 UALR

Nov. 18 ASUN/MAAC*

Nov. 19 ASUN/MAAC*

Nov. 26 Northwestern (La.) State

Nov. 27 Idaho State

Nov. 30 at Loyola-Chicago

Dec. 6 Arkansas State

Dec. 10 at Oral Roberts

Dec. 17 at Oklahoma

Dec. 20 at UALR

Dec. 28 at TCU

Dec. 31 at Kennesaw State

Jan. 2 Florida Gulf Coast

Jan. 5 Eastern Kentucky

Jan. 7 Austin Peay

Jan. 12 as Queens

Jan. 14 at Liberty

Jan. 18 North Alabama

Jan. 21 at North Alabama

Jan. 26 North Florida

Jan. 28 Jacksonville

Feb. 2 at Florida Gulf Coast

Feb. 4 at Stetson

Feb. 9 Lipscomb

Feb. 11 Austin Peay

Feb. 16 at Eastern Kentucky

Feb. 18 at Bellarmine

Feb. 22 Jacksonville State

Feb. 25 Kennesaw State

Feb. 27-March 5

ASUN Tournament

*at Ireland

UCA women’s schedule

DATE OPPONENT

Nov. 7 at Kansas State

Nov. 11 at Arkansas

Nov. 15 Lindenwood

Nov. 20 at Louisiana-Monroe

Nov. 26 Hendrix

Nov. 29 at Alcorn State

Dec. 3 UALR

Dec. 11 at Tulsa

Dec. 16 at UAPB

Dec. 21 Champion Christian

Dec. 29 Alabama A&M

Jane. 2 Jacksonville State

Jane. 5 at Liberty

Jan. 7 Eastern Kentucky

Jan. 12 at Stetson

Jan. 14 at Florida Gulf Coast

Jan. 19 Austin Peay

Jan. 21 Lipscomb

Jan. 26 at Jacksonville State

Jan. 28 at Kennesaw State

Feb. 2 North Alabama

Feb. 4 at North Alabama

Feb. 9 Liberty

Feb. 11 Queens

Feb. 16 at Bellarmine

Feb. 18 at Eastern Kentucky

Feb. 23 North Florida

Feb. 25 Jacksonville

March 1 at Austin Peay

March 4-11 ASUN Tournament