BASKETBALL
UCA releases men’s, women’s schedules
The University of Central Arkansas men’s basketball team released its schedule Thursday for Coach Anthony Boone’s third season at the helm. The Bears finished last season 11-20 and 7-9 in ASUN play.
UCA will begin its season with its home opener against Champion Christian on Nov. 1. The Bears will face three in-state foes in Hendrix (Nov. 11), UALR (Nov. 14, Dec. 20) and Arkansas State (Dec. 6).
ASUN play will begin on Dec. 29, with UCA’s first conference game taking place on Dec. 31 at Kennesaw State.
The University of Central Arkansas women’s basketball team released its schedule Thursday for Coach Sandra Rushing’s 11th season in charge. The Sugar Bears are coming off of a 9-19 season, finishing 4-12 in ASUN play.
They will start the season with a matchup against a Power 5 team for the fourth straight season, facing Kansas State on Nov. 7, followed by a trip to Fayetteville to face Arkansas on No. 11.
UCA’s home opener will be on Nov. 15 against Lindenwood. The Governor’s I-40 Showdown will take place against the University of Arkansas-Little Rock on Dec. 3.
The Sugar Bears will open ASUN play on Jan. 2 against Jacksonville State. They will close the regular season March 1 at Austin Peay. The ASUN Tournament will be March 4-11.
— Sam Lane
FOOTBALL
Stuttgart RB Hawkins joins ASU’s recruiting class
Arkansas State has secured a commitment from Stuttgart running back Cedric Hawkins, who announced Thursday afternoon he’d be joining the Red Wolves.
Hawkins rushed for 1,199 yards and 15 touchdowns with 511 receiving yards and 7 touchdown catches, helping the Ricebirds to the Class 4A state quarterfinals. The 5-8, 170-pound tailback is ASU’s fourth verbal commitment in the Class of 2023.
— Mitchell Gladstone
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
UCA hires Stabile as head coach
Central Arkansas Athletic Director Brad Teague announced the hiring of Stephen F. Austin assistant Cassidi Stabile as the Bears’ next beach volleyball head coach.
Stabile played at Florida Institute of Technology and coached 12 years of club volleyball before heading to the college ranks. She began at Colorado Northwestern Community College before joining SFA’s beach team as an assistant last year.
— Mitchell Gladstone
UCA men’s schedule
DATE OPPONENT
Nov. 1 Champion Christian
Nov. 7 at Wichita State
Nov. 11 Hendrix
Nov. 14 UALR
Nov. 18 ASUN/MAAC*
Nov. 19 ASUN/MAAC*
Nov. 26 Northwestern (La.) State
Nov. 27 Idaho State
Nov. 30 at Loyola-Chicago
Dec. 6 Arkansas State
Dec. 10 at Oral Roberts
Dec. 17 at Oklahoma
Dec. 20 at UALR
Dec. 28 at TCU
Dec. 31 at Kennesaw State
Jan. 2 Florida Gulf Coast
Jan. 5 Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 7 Austin Peay
Jan. 12 as Queens
Jan. 14 at Liberty
Jan. 18 North Alabama
Jan. 21 at North Alabama
Jan. 26 North Florida
Jan. 28 Jacksonville
Feb. 2 at Florida Gulf Coast
Feb. 4 at Stetson
Feb. 9 Lipscomb
Feb. 11 Austin Peay
Feb. 16 at Eastern Kentucky
Feb. 18 at Bellarmine
Feb. 22 Jacksonville State
Feb. 25 Kennesaw State
Feb. 27-March 5
ASUN Tournament
*at Ireland
UCA women’s schedule
DATE OPPONENT
Nov. 7 at Kansas State
Nov. 11 at Arkansas
Nov. 15 Lindenwood
Nov. 20 at Louisiana-Monroe
Nov. 26 Hendrix
Nov. 29 at Alcorn State
Dec. 3 UALR
Dec. 11 at Tulsa
Dec. 16 at UAPB
Dec. 21 Champion Christian
Dec. 29 Alabama A&M
Jane. 2 Jacksonville State
Jane. 5 at Liberty
Jan. 7 Eastern Kentucky
Jan. 12 at Stetson
Jan. 14 at Florida Gulf Coast
Jan. 19 Austin Peay
Jan. 21 Lipscomb
Jan. 26 at Jacksonville State
Jan. 28 at Kennesaw State
Feb. 2 North Alabama
Feb. 4 at North Alabama
Feb. 9 Liberty
Feb. 11 Queens
Feb. 16 at Bellarmine
Feb. 18 at Eastern Kentucky
Feb. 23 North Florida
Feb. 25 Jacksonville
March 1 at Austin Peay
March 4-11 ASUN Tournament