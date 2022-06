1. Lucy Ricardo

2. Archie Bunker

3. Mary Richards

4. Fonzie

5. Sheldon Cooper

6. Jessica Fletcher

7. Sam Malone

8. Rose Nylund

9. Ralph Kramden

ANSWERS:

1. "I Love Lucy"

2. "All in the Family"

3. "The Mary Tyler Moore Show"

4. "Happy Days"

5. "The Big Bang Theory" ("Young Sheldon")

6. "Murder, She Wrote"

7. "Cheers"

8. "The Golden Girls" ("The Golden Palace")

9. "The Honeymooners"