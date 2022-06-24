This date in baseball

June 24

1936 Rookie Joe DiMaggio hit two home runs in the fifth inning and added two doubles in the New York Yankees' 18-4 victory over the St. Louis Browns.

1950 Wes Westrum of the New York Giants hit three home runs and a triple in a 12-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

1955 Harmon Killebrew hit his first major league home run, off Billy Hoeft at Griffith Stadium, but the Detroit Tigers beat the Washington Senators 18-7.

1962 Jack Reed, a substitute outfielder, hit a home run off Phil Regan in the 22nd inning to give the New York Yankees a 9-7 win over the Detroit Tigers in a game that lasted 7 hours, 22 minutes. It was the only home run Reed hit in the majors.

1968 Jim Northrup tied a major league record by hitting two grand slams in one game as the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Indians 14-3.

1983 Don Sutton of the Milwaukee Brewers became the eighth pitcher in major league history to strike out 3,000 batters. Sutton's 3,000th victim was Cleveland's Alan Bannister in a 3-2 win over the Indians.

1984 Oakland's Joe Morgan hit his 265th home run as a second baseman, breaking Roger Hornsby's career home run record for that position. Morgan's home run off Frank Tanana was the 267th of his career and led the A's to a 4-2 win over Texas.

1994 Jeff Bagwell hit three home runs, two in one inning to tie a major league record, as the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 16-4.

1997 Randy Johnson of the Seattle Mariners struck out 19 batters -- one short of Roger Clemens' major league record for a nine-inning game. He became the first American League left-hander to strike out 19, but the Oakland Athletics won 4-1.

2002 Both starters in the first game of the Anaheim-Texas doubleheader -- Joaquin Benoit and Aaron Sele -- threw 96 pitches, 53 strikes and 43 balls. Benoit and the Rangers won 8-5.

2003 Brad Wilkerson hit for the cycle, going 4 for 4 with 4 RBI, in Montreal's 6-4 win over Pittsburgh. It was the first cycle in the majors this season and was performed in sequence -- single, double, triple and home run.

2014 Brothers B.J. and Justin Upton tied the major league record for brothers hitting home runs in the same game as teammates, accomplishing the feat for the fourth time, in Atlanta's 3-2 win over Houston. Other brothers who had home runed in the same game four times were Jeremy and Jason Giambi for the Oakland A's, and Vladimir and Wilton Guerrero for the Montreal Expos.

2015 Pavin Smith hit a home run and drove in three runs and Brandon Waddell turned in another strong College World Series pitching performance, leading Virginia over Vanderbilt 4-2 for the school's first baseball national championship.

2017 Three different Oakland A's players -- Matt Olson, Jaycob Brugmand and Franklin Baretto -- hit their first career home run in a 10-2 win over the White Sox.

2018 The Dodgers set a National League record with seven solo home runs in an 8-7 win over the Mets.

2021 The Chicago Cubs throw the first combined no-hitter in franchise history beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-0. It was the seventh no-hitter of the season.

-- The Associated Press