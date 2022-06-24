Willkommen to Arkansas

The Germans are coming. To Fort Smith, specifically, to fly Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jets, parts of which are manufactured in East Camden.

The U.S. Air Force is setting up a Foreign Military Sales Pilot Training Center at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, at which training will be provided for pilots from foreign countries buying American planes.

We already knew pilots from Singapore and a few smaller countries were headed for training in (and above) Fort Smith. But on Tuesday, Emily Haber, German ambassador to the United States, tweeted that current plans call for German pilots to train in Arkansas.

Suddenly, a new headliner was on the bill. (We recommend the knackwurst at Emmy's, by the way).

The paper tells us that Emily Haber's tweet took even Gov. Asa Hutchinson by surprise. Speaking to the Mid-America Aerospace and Defense Summit in Rogers, the governor revealed that he and his staff had understood that any such plans were to be kept under wraps for now. ". . . And then the ambassador tweeted it out," he said.

No details are being released just yet. Governor Hutchinson said he'd let the ambassador's tweet speak for itself. But he welcomed the potential economic boon the training center could provide. His message: Welcome to Arkansas.

So stay tuned. We'll forgo the Red Baron jokes, but the skies over the River Valley await a little international flavor.