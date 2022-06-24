With some schools nearing capacity, Fayetteville School Board looks into rezoning options

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Fayetteville School Board continues to evaluate several rezoning options in response to some elementary and middle schools operating near capacity.

Bob Templeton, vice president of the data firm Zonda Education, presented different options for rezoning both elementary and middle schools to the board Thursday during a work session before the board's regular meeting. The plans take into account racial and ethnic demographics as well as economically disadvantaged populations. Templeton explained how each rezoning option would affect the schools' capacity, utility, and the racial, ethnic and economic makeup of students.

"It's like dominoes. Something falls, and then it affects this over here," Templeton said. "There is no one solution. So it's really trying to come up with an improved solution."

Enrollment is predicted to grow by approximately 1,500 students, or 14.5%, in Fayetteville over the next five years. Both Holcomb and Happy Hollow elementary schools are predicted to be over capacity by the 2026-27 school year, according to a current forecast report from Templeton.

"I think as we're going through this process of rezoning, we have to consider longevity," board member Katrina Osborne said. "We know this can be disruptive for a lot of families, so we want to do this in a way where we don't have to rezone again, and just maximize the time that this works for us."

Board secretary Tim Hudson said he noticed that no matter the change in zoning, the ethnic makeup of schools only changed by about 1% or 2%.

"Even some of the most dramatic shifts, like an entire feeder school elementary to a different middle school, causes only a 1% change in ethnic diversity or economically disadvantaged populations," Hudson said.

"I came in here feeling adamantly that the demographics play a major role in how we do this," Osborne said. "But what I'm seeing here is that as we adjust lines it doesn't make a whole lot of difference as far as demographics go."

Templeton said he would redo some of the rezoning options this week, and the board would release the viable options to the public.

In other business, the board will vote next month on what to do with the former Jefferson Elementary School building, which has a number of issues including failing floors and pavement, peeling paint and moisture problems. In 2006, the elementary school's students were transitioned to Owl Creek School.

Board members examined multiple options for the building's future. One proposal was to convert it into a school for prekindergarten through fourth grade, which would cost $11.8 million. Another option would be renovating it and restoring it as an adult education center for $8.4 million. Board members also discussed constructing a new elementary school on the land, estimated to cost $22.8 million.

Board member Megan Hurley said she was in favor of having a community conversation about the building's future before any decisions were made.

"The former Jefferson is a long-standing conversation in our community," Hurley said. "There are a number of people who feel very very strongly about that building and about its future."

Hudson reminded the board of the option to sell the property, which he said he would be OK with.

"I'd rather keep it a simpler process and conversation about the use of a district asset that continues to require a lot of money to make it a school, or does it have potential in someone else's hands to become something that we don't necessarily have any say over, and I'm fine with that," Hudson said.

Board members will continue the discussion about the future of the former Jefferson Elementary, as well as the discussion about rezoning options at next month's meeting.

Fayetteville Superintendent John L Colbert said he encouraged community members to submit their thoughts on both matters at input@fayar.net.