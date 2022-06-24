The nation in brief: Wounded Warriors visit White House





Wounded Warriors visit White House

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden on Thursday welcomed members of the Wounded Warriors Project to the White House for the annual soldier ride, praising the current and former military service members as the "spine of America."

More than two dozen veteran and active-duty troops rode two laps around the South Lawn as part of the multiday cycling event. The tradition of the soldier ride at the White House began in 2008.

"You are the best that America has to offer," Biden said. "You embody the soul and spirit of the nation."

The Wounded Warrior Project was founded in 2003 and assists veterans as well as families and caregivers of service members who suffered a physical or mental injury or illness while serving in the military on or after Sept. 11, 2001.

First lady Jill Biden as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, also attended the ride, which went on as planned in a light rain.

The first lady thanked the veterans for their service and acknowledged that the path of "healing is not a straight line" for many of those who suffered catastrophic injuries during their service.

"There's a saying in the cycling community that some of you may know: It never gets easier, it just gets faster," she said. "I think there's a truth about recovery in that saying as well."

$1B settlement in condo collapse OK'd

MIAMI -- A judge gave final approval Thursday to a settlement topping $1 billion for victims of the collapse of a Florida beachfront condominium building that killed 98 people, one of the deadliest building failures in U.S. history.

The decision by Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman came a day before the one-year anniversary of the Champlain Towers South disaster in the Miami suburb of Surfside. The judge praised the dozens of lawyers involved for averting what could have been years of litigation with no sure outcome for victims.

"It will never be enough to compensate them for the tragic loss they have suffered," the judge said. "This settlement is the best we can do. It's a remarkable result. It is extraordinary."

The deal sets up a $1.02 billion fund for people who lost family members in the collapse of the 12-story building, as well as those who suffered physical or mental injuries. Attorneys said another $200 million is available from the Champlain Towers condo association, including insurance.

About $100 million is earmarked for legal fees.

Giuliani associate urges no prison time

NEW YORK -- An associate of lawyer Rudy Giuliani who was convicted of campaign finance crimes and also pleaded guilty to a fraud charge is asking that he be spared from prison at his sentencing next week, but prosecutors recommended more than six years.

Lawyers for Lev Parnas made the request to a Manhattan federal judge in papers filed publicly Wednesday.

Prosecutors filed their own sentencing arguments, saying Parnas, 50, should serve at least 6½ years for "pumping foreign money" into U.S. elections, making straw donations with other peoples' money, lying to the Federal Election Commission and defrauding investors of more than $2 million to fund a lavish lifestyle.

For years, prosecutors argued, Parnas has "lied and swindled and corrupted for his own benefit." They said he had "put himself above this country, his investors and the public."

Lawyers for the Soviet-born businessman argued that he deserves leniency in part because he cooperated with Congress, but prosecutors said the information he provided was in response to a subpoena and "falls far short" of the extraordinary conduct and cooperation that can earn leniency.

Copter used in movies crashes; 6 killed

LOGAN, W.Va. -- A Vietnam-era helicopter showcased in action movies crashed on a rural West Virginia road, killing six people, during an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the Bell UH-1B "Huey" helicopter crashed along Route 17 in Logan County about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

All six people on board were killed, said Ray Bryant, chief of operations for the Logan County emergency ambulance service authority. The helicopter crashed in clear weather on a road near the local airport, he said.

"The entire cab of it was on fire," Bryant said Thursday. "It was recognized by the first responders as being a helicopter from this area because we see it a lot," he said.

The crash occurred during an annual reunion for helicopter enthusiasts at MARPAT Aviation in Logan. Visitors could sign up to ride or fly the historic helicopter, described by organizers as one of the last of its kind still flying.

The copter was flown by the 114th Assault Helicopter Company, "The Knights of the Sky," in Vinh Long, Vietnam, throughout much of the 1960s, according to MARPAT. After the Huey returned to the U.S. in 1971, it was featured in such movies as "Die Hard, "The Rock" and "Under Siege: Dark Territory."

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

President Joe Biden talks to riders at the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022, during an event to welcome wounded warriors, their caregivers and families to the White House as part of the annual Soldier Ride to recognize the service, sacrifice, and recovery journey for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



President Joe Biden hugs retired Army Corp. Danielle Green, as first lady Jill Biden looks on, at the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022, during an event to welcome wounded warriors, their caregivers and families to the White House as part of the annual Soldier Ride to recognize the service, sacrifice, and recovery journey for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and her husband Doug Emhoff, walk out at the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022, during an event to welcome wounded warriors, their caregivers and families to the White House as part of the annual Soldier Ride to recognize the service, sacrifice, and recovery journey for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



President Joe Biden talks to riders at the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022, during an event to welcome wounded warriors, their caregivers and families to the White House as part of the annual Soldier Ride to recognize the service, sacrifice, and recovery journey for wounded, ill, and injured service members and veterans. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)









Emergency personnel look over the sight of a helicopter that crashed the day before in Blair, W.Va on Thursday. (AP/Chris Jackson)





