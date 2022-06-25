4-star Layden Blocker commits to Hogs

Arkansas basketball coach Eric Musselman and his staff continued their streak of landing high-profile prospects Saturday with the commitment of ESPN 4-star Layden Blocker.

Blocker, 6-2, 172 pounds, of Sunrise Academy in Kansas, chose the Razorbacks over scholarship offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Ole Miss, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Baylor, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, St. John's, Tennessee and other schools.

He announced his pledge live with ESPN national recruiting director Paul Biancardi on Instagram during a ceremony at Little Rock Christain.

“After thinking about it for some time and talking with my family, I’ve decided to commit to the University of Arkansas,” Blocker told Biancardi. “I’m staying home.”

He officially visited Arkansas, Kansas State and Maryland, and canceled a visit to Kansas. Musselman’s NBA background help separate the Razorbacks from others.

“He coaches and plays very similar to the NBA,” Blocker said. “He’s shown that already. After watching the practices and everything, it’s very intense. I love the way he coaches and I just want to be a part of that program.”

Prior to playing for Sunrise, Blocker was a member of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman Team as a freshman and sophomore at Little Rock Christian.

Blocker described Musselman on and off the court.

“On the court he might seem energetic, all yelling and everything, but off the court he’s a very cool dude, easy to talk to and even funny,” he said. “He’s got a few jokes.”

Playing for Bradley Beal Elite in the Nike EYBL Session III event in Louisville, Ky., over Memorial Day weekend, Blocker unofficially averaged 17.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game. He also recorded four blocks.

He shot 57.1% from the floor and 46.1% from three-point range. Beal was in attendance for his announcement.

Blocker, who also made two unofficial visits to Fayetteville, is a high ESPN 4-star prospect, the No. 7 point guard and No. 28 player nationally in the 2023 class.

During his official visit to Fayetteville, Arkansas had a chart of Blocker’s strength and weaknesses.

“Basically the chart, it gives you visual representation of what I do good at and things I need to work on,” Blocker said. “It was very in-depth, so when I saw that I was like, 'Wow.'”

Musselman has stressed to Blocker how they want him to play while at Arkansas.

“They told me from Day 1 they want me to be the leader, the point guard,” Blocker said. “They think my ability to get down in transition to score and facilitate, they think I can do that at a very high level and I can do that for their program.”

He is the latest high-profile recruit to pledge to the Razorbacks. Musselman and his staff signed three 5-star and three 4-star prospects in their 2022 class that ranked No. 2 nationally.

Arkansas signed four 4-star recruits in its 2020 class, which finished No. 5 nationally. Former Razorbacks guard Chance Moore, a 4-star recruit, was the lone high school signee in the 2021 class.