About that game …

The Arkansas Razorbacks came up two runs short Thursday afternoon. So they left Omaha a few days before they wanted to. So did many of their fans.

Ole Miss--which we will pronounced "olay" Miss until they drop that extra "e"--will move on to take on Oklahoma in the College World Series finals. Ah, but what we wouldn't give to repurpose some of those runs from that 11-1 win over Auburn the other day.

But we will say this about Thursday's game: Sometimes you just have to tip your hat to the other side.

Olay Miss' pitcher was Dylan DeLucia, and he might have pitched his best game ever. The Hawgs weren't chasing things. His pitches were on the plate, but not much on the plate, which is how pitchers like it.

Pitch after pitch after pitch, he sent the Razorbacks back to the dugout. And we watched (on TV) in amazement. Young Mr. DeLucia was unhittable. And there was nothing our offense could do about it.

And there was nothing great defense, great coaching, and a great pitching effort from Arkansas' own guys could do about it, either.

Once again this year, the Razorback's baseball team came up a little short. But what a thrilling ride they've given us.

See you guys in the spring.