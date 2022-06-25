OPINION | JANET B. CARSON: Breaking Ground





JULY

June was already way too hot and dry for my tastes, so who knows what July will bring.

Watering is of paramount importance this month. To trees, shrubs, annuals, perennials, fruits and vegetables, water is the most important factor for plant success.

Mulching the ground around the plants will aid in moisture retention, but slow and steady watering allows for good soil saturation. Drip irrigation is the most efficient way to water, and early morning is the preferable time, since water can enter the ground easily and not be lost to evaporation as quickly as it would late in the day.

Don't fret if late in the day is the only time you can water. Water when it is convenient; but if you can, try to avoid late evening watering. Wet foliage late in the day can make plants more susceptible to diseases.

There is not one watering rate that works for all yards. How much to water depends on the plants you are growing, the amount of sun or shade, the soil type and the slope of your yard. And plants in containers need even more water. Know what works for your yard.

◼️ Some vegetable gardens got off to a slow start with late rains and cool weather this spring, but they are catching up now. Tomatoes and peppers are producing nicely, and we are harvesting onions and potatoes. Replant in areas that you harvest from.

◼️ Okra and southern peas love the warm weather and soils, and will grow quickly.

◼️ This is a great time to plant pumpkins for a fall harvest. You can also replant summer squash and continue planting winter squash.

◼️ There are tomato, pepper, eggplant and other vegetable transplants available at local nurseries, and herbs, so if you haven't planted, or you have holes in your garden, there is still time to plant. The key will be to keep the ground watered to get the plants up and growing. Mulching can also help prevent weeds from competing.

◼️ Scout all your gardens regularly for problems. We have had many reports of Japanese beetles, and they keep moving in a southerly direction. They can wreak havoc quickly.

◼️ Tomato hornworms and fruit worms are also rearing their ugly heads, so catch them quickly. Aphids and spider mites build up quickly when temperatures go up and we don't get much rain. The sooner you can spot a problem, and properly identify it, the quicker you can resolve issues.

◼️ Tropical flowers love the hot, humid months and can be a quick way to add a splash of color in the garden. From tropical hibiscus in vibrant shades of pink, yellow, orange and red to a variety of pink and red mandevillas, to the deep purple of tibouchina and large, luscious leaves on bananas and elephant ears, there are plenty of ways to add color that can take the heat. New shipments keep appearing at local nurseries, so stop in to see what is available.

◼️ Summer annuals can add a lot of color to a garden along with tropical flowers. The key is to keep them watered and fertilized. Fertilize regularly so they bloom well. It is best to apply frequent, light applications so you don't burn tender plants.

◼️ Deadhead old blooms if your plants set seeds. You want to produce flowers, not seeds now. The same holds true with long-blooming perennials including Rudbeckia (black-eyed Susan), coneflower and gaillardia. Cut off the spent blooms weekly, and they should bloom for months.

◼️ Lawns are growing well this summer, especially after the moist spring and early summer we had. Continue to mow weekly. Most lawn grasses benefit from at least one application of fertilizer each year, and some folks do apply it more frequently — but they also mow more often. Water if conditions get too dry.

Janet Carson's blog is at arkansasonline.com/planitjanet.



