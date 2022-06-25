Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Today

Fishing derby set

Liberty Utilities and the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department are teaming up to host a Pine Bluff community fishing derby. The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Martin Luther King Park Jr. Activities will include fishing, food, activities and games, prizes, and music. Attendees will need to bring their own lawn chairs and fishing gear. A fishing license will be required for those age 16 and older who wish to fish, according to a news release.

Bazaar to be held

H.E.L.P.S. (Helping Empower Lives with Purposeful Service) will hold a bazaar from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at 1800 W. 73rd Ave., according to a news release. The group will offer gently worn and new clothes, household products, and food including teacakes and loaf cakes.

TOPPS slates mental health first aid

TOPPS Teen Center, 1000 Townsend Park Drive, will continue trainings on mental health first aid June 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free to attend, according to a news release. The trainer will be Annette Dove, founder and executive director of TOPPS. Pre-registration is required by calling (870) 267-2186, Toni Burton-Walker, TOPPS' administrative intern, and a registered nurse.

Summit plans patriotic concert

Summit Baptist Church, 901 Ridgway Road, will host a patriotic concert by the Summit Soundz Celebration Band at 6 p.m. June 25. The concert is free and open to the public, according to a news release. The band includes high school and college students from Jefferson County as well as area band directors. "Bring your family and friends to this concert," said Lewis Hinkle, Summit's worship pastor. "We will have a time to honor all of our veterans and current military personnel." A free-will offering will be accepted to help fund the scholarship fund for the band.

Farmer's Market open

The Farmer's Market at Saracen Landing, 200 Lake Saracen Drive, will be open each Saturday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department's Facebook page.

Sunday, June 26

First Missionary honors pastor, wife

First Missionary Baptist Church, 4500 Faucett Road, will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. and Mrs. Charles S. Boyd Sr., at 11 a.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James C. Boyd, pastor of Unity Missionary Baptist Church of Chicago, Ill. The pastor's wife, Elfreda Boyd, will be honored during the first lady's event at 10 a.m. Saturday.

New Community sets Women's Day

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will present its annual Women's Day on Sunday and the community is invited to attend. At 11 a.m. the speaker will be Janice Lockett, first lady at New Community. At 3 p.m. the guest speaker will be Cleo Cooper of Mt. Gale Baptist Church of Conway.

St. Andrew MBC honors member

St. Andrew Missionary Baptist Church, 5810 W. Malcomb St., will honor Ruthie Phillips at 11 a.m. Sunday. Phillips will be celebrating a birthday and will be recognized for her faithful service as the church clerk and a long standing member.

Beginning Sunday, June 26

First Trinity holds revival

First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 Catalpa St., will conduct summer revival at 9 a.m. Sunday and 6:45 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The guest evangelist is Supervisor Romanetha Stallworth from Louisville, Ky., who has traveled the United States and abroad sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Monday, June 27

Federal retirees to meet

Chapter 287 of NARFE (National Association of Retired Federal Employees) will meet at 11:30 a.m. June 27 at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave. The guest speaker will be Sarah Reap, assistant superintendent at the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism. Reap will discuss Cane Creek State Park in Lincoln County and the frogs that are kept at the Park, according to a news release. Waymond Meins is the Chapter 287 president.

VA highlights self-screen for PTSD

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System (CAVHS) is encouraging veterans, service members and civilians who are trauma survivors to take a 50-second self-screen at https://www.ptsd.va.gov/screen/ on June 27, PTSD Screening Day for posttraumatic stress disorder. The five-question screen can be answered alone, with a friend, family member or health care provider, according to a news release. Veterans can call the Mental Health Clinic at (501) 257-3131 for more information on PTSD screening, programs and available treatments. Details: https://www.ptsd.va.gov/ or the National Center for PTSD.

Neighborhood Watch groups meet

The Pine Bluff Police Department announced the Neighborhood Watch meetings have resumed and residents are urged to attend. The East Harding group meets June 27 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Harmony Baptist Church, 812 E. Harding Ave. Details: Alicia Dorn at adorn@pbpd.org or Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. at lfranklin@pbpd.org.

Beginning Monday, June 27

ASC plans Art Pro Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: Art Pro -- Campers will have lessons in various mediums while exploring themes of "Space and Time." The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon, June 27-July 1. Open to ages 12-17, it is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members, $120 for nonmembers.

Vocal Performance Camp set

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Vocal Performance Camp -- Students will learn new and improved vocal techniques, work on individual and group songs, perfect their performance skills, and learn how to be overall better vocalists. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. June 27-July 1, with a final performance at 6 p.m. July 1. It is open to ages 12-20 and limited to 20 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Tuesday, June 28

Civic panel to meet

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission will meet at noon June 28 by conference call. To join the conference call, interested participants should call the Pine Bluff Convention Center at (870) 536-7600 or email bdavis@pinebluff.com or tlrash@pinebluff.com. The staff will email the information needed to join the call, according to a news release.

Wednesday, June 29

First Trinity plans giveaway

The CityServe Gift Ministry at First Trinity Church of God in Christ, 800 Catalpa St., will give away household goods and other items from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Items will include lawn equipment, home decor, personal hygiene products, covid-19 supplies and other miscellaneous goods. The merchandise will be given to the general public on a first come-first served basis, according to a news release.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Friday, July 1

Platinum Hitz to play at ASC

Patrons are invited to join the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas for Live@5 featuring music by Pine Bluff's Platinum Hitz from 5-7 p.m. July 1. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers and will be held at the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater, 701 S. Main St. The event is open to patrons 21 or older and complimentary wine, beer, and nonalcoholic beverages will be provided. "This multi-instrumental and vocal performing group will have audiences dancing to R&B, jazz, and more," according to the news release. ASC hosts live jazz, blues, and rock & roll at 5 p.m. the first Friday of each month during the Live@5 concert series, sponsored by MK Distributors.

MLK Commission plans unity event at Monticello

The Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission invites the public to attend the 2022 Monticello "Unity in the Community Festival," at noon July 1 at McCloy Park at Monticello. The event will be free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, according to a news release. Highlights will include R&B singer Eddie Levert, concerts by Steven Russell, former lead singer of TROOP, and Doug E Fresh, pioneering hip-hop artist. The festival will include free food at designated food vendors, a community vendor showcase, live entertainment, a kids' zone, and a homebuyers' workshop.

Registration set for theatre camp

The Southeast Arkansas Concert Association will host SMARTS Summer Theatre Camp from 8 a.m. to noon July 25-28 at the fine arts building at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. The camp is for kindergarten through eighth-graders. The deadline to register is July 1. Students will strengthen their acting, dance, art, and musical skills while learning excerpts from Aladdin and the Lion King, according to a news release. Registration is $100. There will also be a live performance and cast party. The deadline to register is July 1. To register or for details, visit www.searkconcert.org.

Beginning Friday, July 1

ASC to host Small Works

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host the 35th annual "Small Works on Paper" exhibition, July 1-Aug. 24. The 2022 exhibition features artwork from 28 artists from across the state with 39 pieces on display. ASC volunteer Crystal Jennings of Rison and Pine Bluff native and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff graduate Rashawn Penister are among featured artists, according to a news release.

Beginning Saturday, July 2

Blues concerts on tap for downtown

The Port City Blues Society will host "Blues By Budweiser," live blues concerts on the first Saturday of each month through February 2023 at RJ's Sports Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted for free. There's a $5 cover charge for nonmembers, according to a news release. Performers include July 2 -- D.K. Harrell; Aug. 6 -- La La Craig & Element 88; Sept. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band; Oct. 1 -- Deak Harp Duo; Nov. 5 -- Kent Burnside; Dec. 3 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; Jan. 7, 2023 -- Sean Bad Apple; and Feb. 4, 2023 -- Arkaholics. Details: portcitybluessociety.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Thursday, July 7

Boys & Girls Club to honor heroes

The Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County will host its annual Heroes Banquet at 6:30 p.m. July 7 at First United Methodist Church, 200 W. Sixth Ave. The speaker will be Circuit Judge-elect Jackie Harris. The attire is semi-formal and tickets are $40. The community is invited to attend. Details: info@boysgirlsclubjc.org or (870) 850-7500.

Beginning Sunday, July 10

Community Foundation offers grants

Grant opportunities are available from the Arkansas Community Foundation. The agency's Giving Tree Grant applications will be accepted July 10 through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 15, according to a news release. Area affiliates include the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation at Pine Bluff and the Delta Area Community Foundation at Dumas. All applications must be submitted on the online portal found at arcf.org/givingtree.

Through Friday, Aug. 5

TOPPS holds summer camp

TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service), a non-profit at Pine Bluff, will conduct summer camp 22 for children ages 7-15 years, according to a news release. Camps will be held June 14-Aug. 5, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Breakfast and lunch will be provided. Slots are available on a first come, first served basis. Activities will include: academics, acting, music, sports, kickball, STEM (science, technology, engineer, and math), financial literacy, art -- craft/sewing, cooking, physical fitness, dance, karate, golf, swimming, skating, bowling, archery, board games, field trips, 3D printing, movies, fishing, robotics, and entrepreneur training. Details: TOPPS office, (870)850-6011 between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Friday, July 8

Women's group plans trip

The Women of Faith will sponsor a turn-around trip to Branson, Mo., to view the live, epic performance of, "Jesus" on Friday, July 8. The cost includes transportation and the theater ticket, according to a news release. Details: Jessie Clemmons, (870) 692-2194.

Through Friday, July 8

Water company to flush lines

Liberty has scheduled its annual Arkansas water system flushing, according to a news release. The schedule includes: Pine Bluff: June 14-24; White Hall: June 27-July 1; Woodson and Hensley: July 5-8. These dates are approximate and subject to change. Liberty's annual flushing, required by the Arkansas Department of Health, helps ensure fire hydrants are working properly and improves the quality and reliability of its system. Liberty asks customers who may experience any water pressure or quality issues during the scheduled flushing times to run cold water from their faucet for 10 minutes. If the issue persists, they should call the Liberty Customer Care team at 1-855-382-6508. Details: www.libertyenergyandwater.com.

Beginning Monday, July 11

CrEATe Lab Camps open

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: CrEATe Lab Jr Camp -- students will receive hands-on training in the kitchen with Kids Cook! owner Faith Anaya. Youth can learn cooking and food preparation skills while exploring different cuisines. The camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday through Friday, July 11-15. It is open to ages 7-10 and is limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers. For ages 11-17, CrEATe Lab Pro Camp is offered. Students will gain skills and use tools that can enable them to feel confident creating in the kitchen. The camp will run from 1-4 p.m. July 11-15. It is open to ages 11-17 and limited to 10 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

UAM Kids' University set

UAM Kids' University will be held July 11-14. The University of Arkansas at Monticello will host the summer enrichment day camp for youth entering 1st through 6th grades in the fall. The morning session is for grades 1–3 and will be held from 9 a.m.–noon. The afternoon session is for grades 4–6 and will be held from 1-5 p.m. An early drop-off option is available for both sessions. For registration and details, visit https://www.uamont.edu/about/kids-university.html. Details: Rebecca Newton at kidsu@uamont.edu or (870) 460-1596.

Friday, July 15

Blue & You accepts grant applications

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is accepting grant applications from Arkansas public schools, governmental agencies and nonprofit groups. Grants of up to $150,000 are available to support programs focusing on behavioral health resources, the social determinants of health, maternal and pediatric health needs, health equity, whole person health, and medical condition innovation, according to a news release. Applications should be submitted to https://blueandyoufoundationarkansas.org by July 15.

Beginning Monday, July 18

Science Camp opens at ASC

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Science Camp -- Campers will create models and explore activities that will demonstrate various scientific principles to demonstrate how the universe works, whether that be gravity, time, planets, or more. This camp will run from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday, July 18-22. This camp is open to ages 7-11 and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

ASC hosts Film Camp

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is offering summer camps for ages 7-20. For details, registration and scholarship applications, visit asc701.org/summer-camps. Sessions include: ASC's Film Camp -- The camp will explore storytelling as an art form, develop film ideas, shoot video, record audio and edit creations based on the "Space and Time" theme. The camp will run from 1 p.m.-4 p.m. July 18-22. It is open to ages 12-17 years old and is limited to 15 participants. The cost is $100 for members and $120 for nonmembers.

Thursday, July 21

Rotary to host Hooten's football program

The Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff will host Barry Grooms of Hooten's Arkansas Football at 11:30 a.m. July 21 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The lunch program will feature a lot of football talk, according to a news release. "We are extending this invitation to representatives from all football programs in Southeast Arkansas, so you will not only have the opportunity to hear comments from Arkansas' premier football authority, you can also visit with coaches and key players from football programs in Southeast Arkansas -- all in the same room at the same time. And eat well," a spokesman said. Details: Roy Ferrell at roywferrell@gmail.com.

Through Friday, July 22

Hurricane HYPE sets youth camp

Hurricane HYPE Center, near New St. Hurricane Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., will host a Summer Camp for youth through July 22. Sessions will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The cost is $250 per child. The fee includes everything except concessions and masks are required, according to Stuff in The Bluff.com. The camp is open to youth in the first through eighth grade. Space is limited. Youth will participate in an array of activities, including 4-H, coding and recreation. For details, call (870) 534-2782 or send an email to hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com. Camp applications are available at newsthurricane.org.

Small Works open to submissions

Applications are being accepted for the 2023 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition. The deadline is July 22 for artists to submit work, according to a news release. Small Works on Paper is an annual juried art exhibition presented by the Arkansas Arts Council and features the work of Arkansas artists who are members of the Arts Council's Artist Registry. Details: https://www.arkansasheritage.com/arkansas-art-council/aac-programs/small-works-on-paper.

Beginning Friday, July 22

ASC to present Cinderella

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will host "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella" July 22-24 and July 29-31, according to a news release. Tickets are $20 for ASC members and seniors, and $25 for nonmembers. To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org, call (870) 536-3375, or purchase tickets in person.

Sunday, July 24

Tea party to honor local women

The 2022 Cupcakes & Conversations Tea Party will recognize several area women at 4 p.m. July 24 at the family life center of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2101 W. Reeker St. Honorees include Sammia Thomas, Debra Allen, Robbie Williams, Annette Dove, Demetria Walker, and Margarette Williams. The guest speaker will be Tammy Shelton. The honorees lead, pray, change lives, motivate, encourage, inspire, and are women who win, according to a news release.

Through Sunday, July 24

Dermott native's play

debuts at Fayetteville

TheatreSquared will produce the co-world premiere of Flex by Candrice Jones, a Dermott native and winner of the 2020 Steinberg Playwright Award, through July 24. Performances of Flex are scheduled Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2 p.m. at TheatreSquared at Fayetteville. Tickets range from $18-$58. Jones is a playwright, poet, and educator who writes "love letters for and to women of the American South," according to a news release. Details: theatre2.org/lights-up, theatre2.org/subscribe or (479) 777-7477.

Through Wednesday, July 27

Lakeside, St. Luke set summer camp

Lakeside United Methodist Church, 1500 S. Olive St., and St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St., will host a summer day camp through July 27 for children in first through fifth grade. Sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Project Transformation Arkansas will sponsor the camp. Activities will include games, arts, recreation, and reading. Meals will be provided by TOPPS Inc. Registration is $20 per child or $50 per family. Parents may sign up their children at https://ptark.force.com/registration/s/ or by calling either church, according to a flier on the mayor's Facebook page. Details: Lakeside UMC, (870) 534-6241, or St. Luke UMC, (870) 535-2291.

Through Friday, July 29

Agency hosts fan drive

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is holding its annual "Beat The Heat Fan Drive" for Jefferson County now through July 29. The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or air conditioners for elderly or disabled people, according to a news release. People who would like to make donations or purchase fans should call Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, (870) 543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.

Through Saturday, Aug. 6

Camp set for special needs children

Beginning Friday, Aug. 5

UAPB alumni plan virtual conference

The UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association announced that the National Alumni Virtual Summer Conference will be held Aug. 5-6 beginning at 9 a.m. The Greater Kansas City Alumni Chapter will serve as the host, according to a news release. Everyone registered by June 30 will be entered in a prize drawing. The registration fee is $25. To register, visit uapbalumni.org. For details, send an email to uapbkc@gmail.com or visit https://uapbalumni.org/.

Through Saturday, Aug. 6

Camp set for special needs children

CP Foundation & Consulting Group will conduct the H.E.R.O.E.S Club Night & Weekend Camp for special needs children ages 5-12 who are looking for something fun and structured to do. The camp will be held at the Pine Bluff Community Center, 1000 S. Ash St. "Fifteen free scholarships are available," said Carolyn Pridgeon, founder and executive director of CP Foundation & Consulting Group, camp sponsor. Session A will be held June 6 through July 2. Session B will take place July 10 through Aug. 6. Sessions are available Monday through Friday from 5:30-8:30 p.m. or Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children with a behavioral plan or educational deficiency are welcomed, according to a news release on Stuff in The Bluff.com. The registration membership fee is $50. The fee is $50 per week for Monday through Friday sessions and $25 per week for Saturday sessions. To register or for details, email heroesclubpb@gmail.com or call (725) 236-9003.

Through Friday, Aug. 12

Delta Dental grants available

The Delta Dental of Arkansas Foundation is accepting grant applications from Arkansas nonprofits, according to a news release. Through Aug. 12, eligible organizations may apply for funding for new or existing programs that provide oral health education, dental treatment or preventive oral care. Grant guidelines and the online application may be accessed at https://www.deltadentalar.com/giving-back/delta-dental-of-arkansas-foundation/funding-opportunities/2023-community-grants#grantoverview.

DRA seeks leaders for academy

Delta Regional Authority (DRA) opened the application period for the 2023 Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) Executive Academy. The deadline is Aug. 12. DLI is a nine-month executive leadership program that brings together public, private, and nonprofit sector leaders from the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions. Chosen through a competitive application process, the class will include approximately 30 participants from the eight-state DRA region, including Arkansas, according to a news release. For details or to apply, visit dra.gov/leadership.

Saturday, Aug. 13

Maze Featuring Frankie

Beverly performs

The R&B group Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center, according to a news release. The group has earned 24 R&B Top 40 singles, including "While I'm Alone," "Golden Time Of Day," "Southern Girl," "Runnin' Away," "Before I Let Go," "Back In Stride," "Too Many Games," "Can't Get Over You" and "Silky Soul," according to the release. Tickets start at $50, plus applicable taxes. Secured parking will be available for $20. Tickets can be purchased at www.iTickets.com. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, pinebluffconventioncenter.com or (870) 536-7600.

Beginning Friday, Sept. 2

PBHS 1972 class reunion set

The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1972 is planning its 50th reunion for Sept. 2-3 at Pine Bluff, according to a news release. "If you were a member of this class and graduated in 1972, or if you were a member of this class but did not graduate with the class in 1972, we would love to celebrate our Golden Reunion with you. You are also welcome to join us for any future reunions that we may have," according to the release. Participants are also urged to tell other class members about the event. Details: Gail Jenkins Sales, (870) 489-8527 or Mickey Shell, (870) 718-3930.

Underway

Inside dining set at

Neighbor to Neighbor

Neighbor to Neighbor, 1419 S. Pine St., returned to inside dining Jan. 3 for fully vaccinated people only. Fully vaccinated means a person has had both shots (of Pfizer or Moderna) and the booster or one shot (Johnson & Johnson) and booster, according to a news release Those entering the building must show their ID and vaccination cards. Take-out lunches will still be provided to unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, or people without proper documentation for a limited time. Details: Pat Tate, Neighbor to Neighbor executive director, (870) 534-2883.

Salvation Army Auxiliary hosts fundraiser

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary won't hold its annual Christmas Luncheon and Festival of Tables, but will accept donations for the local Salvation Army, which provides food, shelter, socialization opportunities, spiritual enrichment and other services. The festivities were canceled in 2020-21 because of covid-19, according to a news release. Checks should be made payable to the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary and delivered to the Salvation Army Corps headquarters at 501 E. 12th Ave. or mailed to Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary, P.O. Box 8209, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611. Details: Salvation Army, (870) 534-0504.

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian Fellowship offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.