Chun’s lead grows to six strokes

BETHESDA, Md. — In Gee Chun shot a 3-under 69 on Friday to increase her lead to six strokes halfway through the Women’s PGA Championship.

Chun led by five after the first round, equaling the biggest 18-hole advantage in the history of women’s major championships. The Congressional Country Club course was a bit more forgiving Friday, and she began with three birdies in the first five holes.

Bogeys on Nos. 7 and 8, however, kept her from opening a even bigger lead, Lydia Ko (67) and Jennifer Kupcho (68) were second. Kupcho took the first major of the season in early April in the California desert and won a playoff Sunday in Michigan for her second LPGA Tour title.

After wet conditions for the first round brought the course’s length into focus, it was a clear, warm day Friday. Ko’s impressive performance set the tone early on. Like Chun, Ko is trying for her third major title and first since 2016.

Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis followed Thursday’s 76 with a 4-under 68 on Friday and stands at even par 144. She is tied for 27th. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) posted a 72 on Friday and is at 2-over 146 and tied for 49th place. Alana Uriell (Razorbacks) shot a 3-over 75 on Friday and missed the cut with a 4-over 148.