Marriage Licenses

Anthony Chapple, 46, of Cotton Plant, and Shawana Davenport, 40, of Little Rock.

Bryan Kennedy, 64, and Lisa Dicus, 59, both of Jacksonville.

Ely Johnson, 22, and Madison Grantham, 22, both of Little Rock.

Orlin Fuentes Soriano, 21, and Katty Cerillos Montes, 31, both of Little Rock.

Shawn Ortez, 35, and Amber Holt, 26, both of Vancouver, Wash.

Jennifer Angeles, 24, and Gustavo Rodriguez, 26, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-2227 Brelon Rodgers v. Makaylah Harris.

22-2229 Philip Anderson v. Verena Anderson.

22-2230 Adam Thornton v. Melissa Thornton.

22-2233 Leeandras Jefferson v. Cardalia Jefferson.

22-2237 Chaz McCrotty v. Mechalle McCrotty.

22-2238 Amy Morrow v. Richard Morrow.

22-2239 Cody Walker v. Arianna Walker.

22-2241 Deshundra Slade v. Courtney Slade.

GRANTED

21-2336 Keith Lothery v. Terri Lothery.

21-3600 Lesly Vasquez v. Yusmar Flores.

22-1157 Sergio Godinez v. Catalina Aragon.

22-1647 Kayla Nowlin v. Michael Nowlin.