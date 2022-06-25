East pulls out lone victory on volleyball court

CONWAY -- The East's run in the Arkansas Coaches Association All-Star volleyball game continued on Friday night with a pair of clinching runs.

The East defeated the West, 4-1, at the University of Central Arkansas Farris Center for its 12th all-star victory in the past 15 matches.

The volleyball win was the only one by the East on Friday with the West going 1-0-1 in baseball and softball, and the West winning both the boys and girls soccer matches.

The East won 4-1 in 2019 to end a two-year West winning streak. Friday, the East won 25-22, 15-25, 25-20, 25-22 and 15-13.

Jalie Tritt of Episcopal Collegiate was named the Most Valuable Player.

"It feels great," Tritt said. "I never thought that I would ever get this. I'm really proud of my team."

Coming from a small school didn't intimidate Tritt against the best from all of the state.

"I wasn't really intimated," Tritt said. "I was more proud that I got to represent all the smaller schools."

Tritt was instrumental in the East winning the final three sets after the West won the second to tie it up.

"Staying positive and having fun and not worrying about the little negativities that are around and getting down on your errors," Tritt said. "Staying positive is the most important thing."

The East rallied in the fourth set to clinch the victory after being down 17-16.

"We weren't really prepared for that short serve," East Coach Nikki Skelton of Jonesboro said. "We stepped up and took care of that. Our block was a little bit late on those, too, so we really pushed ourselves to get out there to the block and take care of that line. They were trying to take out our setters. We finally managed to get our hands on the ball and got a few runs."

The East ran off four straight points and then extended a 20-18 lead to 23-18. The East won on a service error by the West then closed out the match with a two-point victory in the fifth.

Lacie Bohannan of Benton was named the Outstanding Player for the East.

Caylan Koons of Springdale Har-Ber was named the Outstanding Player for the West.