Hackett backstop catches on

CONWAY -- Hackett's Sarah White made a position switch four years ago based on the needs of her team, and Friday she celebrated the end of her career as a catcher in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star softball game at the University of Central Arkansas.

"It has been a different experience that's for sure," White said. "I've never done anything like this before. It's been fun."

White was asked to possibly move to catcher as a freshman.

"My high school team was a small team," White said. "I was an outfielder, and there's not very many players at each position. I was asked if possible could I switch positions that it would help the team. I said I'm here to win so I'll do it."

White was nervous at first when she showed up at All-Star camp with players from bigger schools.

"Oh yes, and I think it was obvious," White said. "I was playing scared, but then I started letting loose a little bit and got more comfortable."

She also worked with more pitchers in one day than she had in her career.

"I've caught three pitchers at Hackett," White said. "In the bullpen, I was catching five. It was a piece of cake."

Friday, she reaped rewards of making a career-defining position move.

"If I was an outfielder I probably wouldn't be here," White said. "I'm bless for this opportunity for sure."

BASEBALL

Coaches Matt Melson of Rogers and Greg Harris of Huntsville relished the opportunity to spend one more afternoon on the baseball diamond with two of their players.

"To be able to go out with them so to speak is great," Melson said. "It's super special."

Melson was the head coach of the West team at the Arkansas Coaches Association All-Star baseball games on Friday at the University of Central Arkansas.

Melson was joined by Kade Seldomridge and Braxton Haywood as well as Lucas Melson as the team manager.

"They've been an important part of our program for four years," Matt Melson said. "They're super kids and I hope they take in everything from tonight, have a good time and enjoy this experience. It's something that never goes away."

Haywood earned the start on the mound while Seldomridge started in centerfield and batted leadoff.

Matt Melson played in the 1993 All-Star game out of Rogers with Torii Hunter before going in to play at Westark College, now the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.

Harris was selected as an assistant coach and coached first base for the West on Friday. He enjoyed one last day at the ball park with Kolton Reynolds and Tucker Bradley.

"It is a pleasure," Harris said. "We had a tough loss in our last game at Nashville against Harrison in the state tournament. To get on the field with them for one more time, the pleasure is all mine."

Reynolds hit .484 with 12 home runs for the season while Bradley, who started at catcher on Friday, hit .396.

"This is not something they earned in one year, they put the body of work over a period time," Harris said. "I could be more proud of them to finish it like this in their high school career."

Shiloh Christian's Caleb Anderson was one of five players selected to the All-Star game from the 4A-1 so that meant playing against rivals.

"It's really fun," Anderson said. "The season didn't end necessarily the way we wanted it to, but it's fun to get out here with these guys that we've competed with the last three years."

In addition to Anderson from the 4A-1, Reynolds and Bradley of Huntsville along with Trey Hill and Myles Harvey of Farmington were named to the West.

"The 4A-1 conference is represented really well," Anderson said. "It's a blessing for sure. All the glory goes to God for the ability he's given me and the situation that I'm in."

Van Buren was represented by Connor Brady and Eli Gilreath, who started the opener of the doubleheader at third base. Van Buren Coach Luke Weatherford was selected as an assistant for the West but was unable to attend due to prior commitments.

"This is special," Brady said. "The Van Buren team met a lot to me, and I'm proud that me and Eli get to show what Van Buren's about not only playing baseball but our leadership on and off the field."

SOFTBALL

Greenwood's Macey Cutsinger drove in the first run in the opening game of the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star softball game at the University of Central Arkansas with a single to pace the West to a 9-1 win over the East.

The All-Star games are meant for a lot of things, but they're still competitive.

"We want to win, but the first thing we told them when we came in here was nobody get hurt and have fun," West Coach Ronnie Denton of Booneville said. "We want to win."

The two teams battled to a 7-7 tie in the nightcap of the doubleheader.

"It's great to coach so many talented girls," Denton said. "They've all had exceptional attitudes. They've worked hard and done everything you've asked. It's hot, and they're dancing and having fun. Winning always helps that."

Denton was impressed with the talent assembled for the game.

"Coming from a small school, we have a pretty talented team but this doesn't even compare," Denton said. "There's just talent all over the place, really good athletes and great softball players."

Part of the All-Star experience is possibly playing new positions like Alma's Makenzie Martin, who normally pitches for the Lady Airedales and plays second otherwise. Friday, she played third base and first base.

"I've never played third," Martin said. "They were watching me in practice and said I threw hard so they tried me there. I was nervous at first because I've never played there, but it was alright."

Alma barely missed the state tournament in the 5A-West, finishing in a tie for the fourth spot but losing out on the tie-breaker.

"It makes me feel better about ending my senior season as an All-Star," Martin said. "It's an honor to be invited here and recognized as an All-Star. It's really been great. It feels good to say you won an All-Star game and to contribute."

Rogers' Mike Harper and Van Buren's Andy Williams joined Denton on the staff.

"It's fun and an honor to be selected by your peers," Williams said. "It's fun to work with new kids and watch them get to know each other is a neat."

VOLLEYBALL

Hackett Coach Bridget Freeman enjoyed a final game with her daughter on Friday.

"Anytime I can be around the kids, it's great," Freeman said. "It's a neat experience. It means a lot to her and to see her make new friends, it's been fun."

Freeman was selected as an assistant to the West coaching staff for the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star volleyball game.

Freeman's daughter, Madeline, was selected to play in the game so the mother and daughter had one last time on the court together.

"Especially right before she goes off to college," Bridget Freeman said. "I was very excited when she made the team."

Madelyn Freeman, a setter, will play collegiately at Central Baptist College in Conway after helping Hackett to two-straight state championships as a sophomore and junior.

"It was great," Madeline Freeman said. "One last game is always a great but one last game with my mom is especially great. I had a great time with all the coaches."

SOCCER

The West boys capped a soccer sweep on Friday night with a 2-1 win in the boys soccer match after the West girls claimed a 4-0 win in the opener.

West goalies Fredy Juarez of Green Forest and Harrison Ennis of Fayetteville helped keep the East in check in the West win.

"They're both really good keepers," West Coach Brent Crenshaw of Fayetteville said. "Fredy had a couple of saves that were unbelievable and then my guy has started for four years."

Juarez was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

"The game was fun and my team had a lot of fun, too," Juarez said. "They played hard, and all that matters is we got the win."

Clarksville Coach Bryan Qualls was selected as an assistant coach, and it meant one last game with his son, Cody.

"It was very good," Bryan Qualls said. "He worked hard all year. He's got a special gear that I never had. I think it came from my dad, who is the real coach Qualls."

Lonnie Qualls is a legendary coach in Clarksville, earning All-Arkansas Intercollegiate Conference status at the College of the Ozarks before coaching at Clarksville and C of O (now University of the Ozarks).

Cody Qualls will not play soccer in college but is going to Arkansas Tech to become a third-generation coach and enjoyed playing for his dad one last time.

"It was a great experience," Qualls said. "Just having him by the side is very supportive. He's awesome. He pushes me to do what I need to do."