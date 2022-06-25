Hard-throwing Verlander quiets New York’s bats

NEW YORK — Justin Verlander was amped up, throwing nine of his 20 fastest pitches this season.

“Maybe it was the adrenaline,” he said.

Looking as strong as ever in his return season from Tommy John surgery, Verlander pitched four-hit ball over seven innings against the major league-leading Yankees. Kyle Tucker hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, powering the Houston Astros’ 3-1 victory Friday night that stopped New York’s 15-game home winning streak.

Exactly what the Astros needed, given their worn-down bullpen after Thursday’s late meltdown in the series-opening 7-6 loss. Asked during batting practice how he would navigate through his relievers, Astros Manager Dusty Baker quipped: “My navigation system is Verlander.” Verlander positioned Houston well.

With wife Kate Upton watching from a first-row seat behind the plate in the Yankees’ season-high crowd of 47,528, Verlander (9-3) averaged 95.5 mph with his fastball, up from 94.8 mph coming in. The 39-year-old right-hander, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, struck out three and walked one, lowering his ERA to 2.22.

“That’s why he’s going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer,” Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said after going 0 for 3 against Verlander. “He continues to bring it every single start.” Verlander mixed 64 fastballs, 24 sliders, 11 curveballs and three changeups.

New York (52-19), which lost for just the fourth time in its last 23 games overall, got its run on a fastball in the sixth. Giancarlo Stanton hit an opposite-field drive into the right field second deck for the second night in a row, his 16th home run this season.

ORIOLES 4, WHITE SOX 1 Austin Voth and four relievers combined on a one-hitter, Jorge Mateo had a heated exchange with White Sox starter Michael Kopech after getting nailed by a pitch and Baltimore beat Chicago.

RED SOX 6, GUARDIANS 3 Christian Arroyo hit a two-run home run in the seventh and had three RBI in his return from the covid-19 injured list, powering Boston over Cleveland.

ROYALS 3, ATHLETICS 1 Zach Greinke tossed six innings of one-run ball, Edward Olivares hit two home runs and Kansas City beat Oakland.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CUBS 3, CARDINALS 0 Kyle Hendricks (3-6) carried a shutout into the eighth inning and Nico Hoerner homered to help Chicago to a win over St. Louis.

DODGERS 4, BRAVES 1 Trea Turner had three hits, including a home run, Freddie Freeman reached base three times in his emotional return to Atlanta and Los Angeles beat the Braves.

METS 5, MARLINS 3 Francisco Lindor homered, doubled and drove in four runs to lead New York past Miami.

PADRES 1, PHILLIES 0 Reliever Taylor Rogers got Kyle Schwarber to fly out to deep center with the bases loaded in the ninth inning to preserve San Diego’s victory over Philadelphia. Austin Nola’s sixth-inning single off younger brother Aaron drove in the game’s only run.

REDS 4, GIANTS 2 Graham Ashcraft (4-1) struck out eight in eight innings as Cincinnati defeated San Francisco.

INTERLEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 9, BREWERS 4 Alejandro Kirk went 4 for 4 and homered for the third game in a row before leaving with a bruised left hand in the seventh inning of Toronto’s victory over Milwaukee.

NATIONALS 2, RANGERS 1 Josh Bell hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning and also had a triple and double while scoring Washington’s only other run in his return home, as the Nationals won in their first interleague game at Texas in 17 years.

RAYS 4, PIRATES 3 (10) Harold Ramirez scored Vidal Brujan with a game-ending pinch-single in the 10th inning, lifting Tampa Bay over Pittsburgh.

ROCKIES 1, TWINS 0 German Marquez (4-3) pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings and Colorado edged the Twins in a rare trip to Minnesota.

TIGERS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 1 Javier Baez hit a grand slam in the third inning to help lift Detroit over Arizona.





New York Mets' Francisco Lindor hits a three-run double during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Miami. At left is Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Miami Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Jr. hits a single during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



New York Mets' Francisco Lindor scores on a solo home run, next to Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, June 24, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



New York Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper follows through on an RBI single to score Jazz Chisholm Jr. during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Miami. At right is Mets catcher Tomas Nido. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



New York Mets' Luis Guillorme (13), Francisco Lindor (12) and Mark Canha (19) celebrate after the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Miami. The Mets won 5-3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



New York Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz exults after the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Miami. The Mets won 5-3. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)



New York Mets' Tomas Nido (3) is congratulated in the dugout after scoring on a double by Francisco Lindor during the sixth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

