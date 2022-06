Editor, The Commercial:

Thank you Pine Bluff! Special thanks to the awesome citizens of the First Ward.

Thank you for voting for me and working so hard to help me win this election. I truly appreciate those who sacrificed their time and shared their talent by volunteering as well as those who made donations.

Let's take back OUR CITY ONE WARD at a time... I am that person for Ward 1.

LaTisha Brunson,

Pine Bluff