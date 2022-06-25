Hogs’ QB, receiver finding their way





FAYETTEVILLE -- KJ Jefferson and Jadon Haselwood have been spending the summer working to continue to build chemistry as a potent passing combination for the University of Arkansas football team.

Both are redshirt juniors, but they didn't become teammates until January when Haselwood transferred from Oklahoma to Arkansas -- where Jefferson is getting ready for his fourth year in the program and second season as the Razorbacks' starting quarterback.

Haselwood, a wide receiver, played 25 games at Oklahoma going back to his true freshman season in 2019 and had 62 catches for 736 yards and 7 touchdowns. Last season he had 39 catches for 399 yards and a team-high 6 touchdowns.

"Jadon is coming along," Jefferson said earlier this week when he, Haselwood and safety Jalen Catalon worked at a youth camp at the UA's intramural fields. "Just being able to transition from a different system that he was in at Oklahoma to coming to a spread tempo offense, he's picked up on it really fast.

"I'm loving his progress. He comes in and works hard every day. We even get in extra work. We go in sometimes at night and work."

Jefferson said he'll often get a text from Haselwood about meeting at the Walker Pavilion after dinner.

"We work on different routes and get our timing down pat," Jefferson said. "It could be getting on the board [to draw up plays] or watching film or breaking down a route concept and then going out there and running the route.

"Speaking the same terminology we'll be speaking on Saturday. Making sure me and him are on the same page and connect."

Jefferson rushed for a team-high 664 yards last season when the Razorbacks finished 9-4 with an Outback Bowl victory over Penn State, but he also completed 198 of 294 passes (67.3%) for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns with only 4 interceptions.

"I would say I'm here for a reason," Haselwood said with a smile when asked about Jefferson's passing ability. "It just all makes sense. Statistics don't lie.

"The work KJ's put in, it's all showing, and I'm excited about this season."

Haselwood participated in spring practice, but wore a green no-contact jersey much of the time after injuring his left shoulder.

"I just tweaked [it] a little bit on a catch," Haselwood said. "I fell and somebody landed on me. You know how that goes. It's the game.

"I still went through spring full speed. Just no contact. My shoulder is perfectly fine now. It's 100% for sure."

Catalon, a junior who earned All-SEC honors in 2020 but missed the final seven games last season after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder, has worked against Haselwood in drills last spring and in workouts this summer.

"KJ and Jadon, they've been getting their work in together," Catalon said. "They're been consistent about it.

"KJ as our quarterback is a great leader, and Jadon's hungry to be the best he can be. He's going to be a great addition for this team. I'm excited to have him here."

The Razorbacks lost their top receiver from last season when Treylon Burks entered the NFL Draft and was a first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans after having 66 catches for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Haselwood is expected to lead a group where the top returnees are Warren Thompson (19 catches for 304 yards last season) and Ketron Jackson (5 for 97). The Razorbacks added another experienced receiver when Matt Landers transferred from Toledo.

"I feel like we have an elite wide receiver corps going into fall camp and into the season," Jefferson said.

Haselwood said he likes the Razorbacks' depth.

"Everybody's pushing each other to be great," he said. "Everybody in the receivers room is good."

Haselwood, listed at 6-3 and 211 pounds, said he's also having a productive summer in the weight room.

"From a workout aspect, it's definitely different in the SEC," Haselwood said. "I wouldn't say I'm out there dying, but it is different work.

"We're pushing more weight. I can feel my body changing and getting bigger and stronger for sure."

Jefferson said Haselwood's size is a plus.

"He brings physicality," Jefferson said. "Watching his highlights, he loves contact. He takes on contact. One guy can't tackle him.

"His catching ability, you put the ball anywhere near him, a 50-50 ball, he'll come down with it 9 times out of 10. Or 10 times out of 10. Being able to have a guy like that is big."





