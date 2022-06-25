• Tatiana Robinson recalled, "I started getting really, really dizzy, and then after that, it was like, 'No, we can't do this,'" as hikers in the Arizona wilderness were defeated by temperatures topping 108 degrees while on a religious retreat for their reality TV series "Bad Girls Gone God."

• James T. Patterson, a circuit judge in Mobile County, Ala., was removed from duty and could be ousted after repeatedly cursing in court and belittling the governor over her age and gender, calling her "Gov. MeMaw," though he's called his remarks just bad jokes.

• Taring Padi insists his artwork is "in no way related" to antisemitism and actually refers to dictatorship in Indonesia, but the curators of a major art show in Germany apologized "for the disappointment, shame, frustration, betrayal and shock" of a banner featuring "classical stereotypes" of Jews.

• Vita Alari, a server at the 24/7 Chipper Truck Cafe in Yonkers, N.Y., helped save the day as he and a colleague on the early morning shift raised the alarm when they got a Grubhub cheeseburger order that included the message, "Please call the police ... don't make it obvious," from a woman who was being victimized.

• Leaford Anderson, the manager of a Memphis rooming house, claimed self-defense but was charged with killing a tenant with a machete after they argued about parking on the grass.

• James White, Detroit's police chief, said intuition was the key as officers and child-protection staffers doing a residential welfare check ended up arresting a 30-year-old woman when they found the decomposing body of her 3-year-old son in a basement freezer.

• Greg Henning, the attorney for a Massachusetts couple whose premature baby girl died, said "it was like losing her all over again" when the morgue at a prestigious Boston hospital lost the body, denying them a proper funeral and burial, and they're suing for $1.3 million.

• John Bel Edwards, Louisiana's governor, has long been an advocate of "taking recommended vaccines, wearing masks and routinely testing," but covid-19 caught up to him after a trip to California.

• Trevon Evans of Kiln, Miss., was sentenced to 30 months in prison for persuading elderly neighbors to give him their personal information, then using it to obtain $7,000 in pandemic unemployment benefits and hitting casinos along the Gulf Coast.