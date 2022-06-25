Release frustration

After a recent conversation with a non-English-speaking English-speaking tech support expert, I have come to an epiphany. I now realize one of the causes of the recent turmoil in our society.

The younger generations have no concept of the joys of landline telephones. Nowadays when we encounter difficulties in a telephone conversation, we hang up with the press of a button. That's all--"boop"--conversation ended. No release of pent-up frustration or anger. This emotional bile must be released by other means. In older times when ending trying conversations, we could slam the receiver down onto its cradle. Throw in a few expletives and you have the ultimate prescription for the release of frustration and anger as well as a reduction in elevated blood pressure.

No wonder we're so screwed up.

SCOTT STUBENRAUCH

Roland

Protect from harm

With the very real prospect of human extinction upon the horizon, if we do nothing else, it is time to make peace with our long-suffering animal kingdom. We were endowed with a moral duty to love, respect and protect all animals from harm, but to our eternal shame and condemnation, in every respect we have failed them miserably.

Unless, or until, we end the daily torment, torture and slaughter of animals, entirely defenseless against our revolting depravity, we will remain forever in our current state of arrested moral development. Best of all, I believe this single, although gargantuan, morally sound move would clean up our ailing planet almost overnight and save us all from almost certain extinction.

Once upon a better time, when Western civilization was appreciated and supported, moral integrity was alive and well and, like it or not, only a return to the very highest standards of moral integrity and creative excellence can save us from what will otherwise be our inevitable decline into eternal darkness.

WILLIAM G. CARLYLE

North Little Rock

Too long at bottom

In 1880, Arkansas was fourth from the bottom in per capita income, today fifth from the bottom; Arkansas median income is $16,581 below the national median. Different parties and elected officials, different generations of citizens, different tax laws. Measures where we lag bode ill for yet another generation.

The state cannot tax-cut its way to better lives. It's been tried. Yes, there is a state surplus. Any family can have a surplus if they stop eating or using electricity and water.

Arkansas, stop being a bottom-feeder; 142 years is long enough.

CHARLES R. FEILD

Little Rock

Hateful Voices letter

I am utterly appalled that you printed Kim Gartman's hateful, venomous letter on June 22. Far from being a statement of belief, it seems it is an outright call for killing gay people: "... they which commit such things [a drag queen reading to children in a library!] are worthy of death."

Although the writer is clearly devoted to the severest of Old Testament proscriptions, Gartman seems to have forgotten the commandment "Thou shalt not kill." Such narrow-minded religious zealots were among those who invaded the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in an effort to destroy our democracy, and they are the ones working night and day to eradicate women's rights and every American's right to love whom we please without persecution. Their much-vaunted religiosity is the antithesis of Jesus' teaching to "love thy neighbor as thyself."

I have always admired your evenhandedness in editing the letters, but I find no excuse for the inclusion of this horrific diatribe encouraging and instigating violence by the far right. The intolerance of so many who call themselves Christians are a primary reason why I gave up organized religion. Untold millions have been slain in the name of God; look at the religious wars still being waged around the globe, all based on a deep-seated belief that "Our religion is the one true path, and those who disagree should be killed and are going to hell."

Such bigotry is the true evil at the root of events such as 9/11 and other murders committed in the name of moral rectitude. Let her who is without sin cast the first stone ... and fire the first bullet.

NANCY BAXTER

North Little Rock

Disqualified himself

A participant on PBS News last Friday night called Donald J. Trump "evil." Finally. Publicly. Other reporters on the hearings and coming elections consider "if" Trump runs for president. If the hearings are unable to nail down Trump actions which would prohibit his qualifying for the race, it would be obvious that people, countries and the world, having changed character considerably over the years, have allowed laws to become archaic with "modern" progress.

In my opinion, Mr. Trump has already proven at least one word that disqualifies him from the 2024 race. The word is treason.

JUDITH BAUM

North Little Rock