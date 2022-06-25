Local golf scores

LOCAL GOLF

Results from the Griffin Electric Junior Tournament held Thursday and Friday at Rebsamen Golf Course in Little Rock:

BOYS 14-18

Rhett South, Fayetteville;71-73--144

Jett Stephenson, McCaskill;71-75--146

Luke Hanson Maumelle;76-71--147

Jack-Henry Wise, Searcy;75-73--148

JP McCarron, Conway;69-79--148

Paxton Lane, Benton;74-74--148

Logan Mayo, Springdale;75-74--149

Adam Squires, Little Rock;73-77--150

Daniel Taylor, Alexander;73-77--150

Xan Walker, Shreveport;73-77--150

Blane Burk, Conway;74-79--153

Landon Sawyer, Magnolia;73-80 153

Luke Killough, Searcy;74-80--154

Michael Young, Rogers;78-76--154

Max Gipson, Greers Ferry;75-80--155

Gabe Haslauer, Austin;80-76--156

Garrett Buffalo, Cabot;78-78--156

Parker Reddin, Little Rock;77-79--156

Eli Cowden, Benton;78-79--157

Maddox Bell, Hot Springs;79-78--157

Robbie Vaught, Little Rock;78-79--157

Jackson Wolf, Little Rock;81-77--158

Tyler Brown, Rogers;82-76--158

Hudson Seago, Little Rock;78-82--160

Brooks Johnson, Cabot;80-81--161

Hudson Kincade, Cabot;75-86--161

Ted Penick, Little Rock;80-81--161

Blayden Gillhum, Poyen;81-82--163

Riley Saddler, Vilonia;79-84--163

Brooks Vangilder, Marmaduke;85 79--164

Arthur Jenkins, Shreveport;81-85--166

Brody Sample, Sherwood;75-92--167

Hunter Lieblong, Conway;81-86--167

Davis Moore, Little Rock;85-83--168

Reece Johnson, Little Rock;82-86--168

Joe Duke, Benton;86-83--169

Joe Bulmanski, Little Rock;82-88--170

Lane Metcalf, Waldron;85-85--170

Karter Rowton, Mount Ida;86-86--172

Everett Hollingshead, Austin;85-89--174

Noah Foster, Conway;85-89--174

Noah Patrick, Waldron;94-80--174

Beau Campbell, Conway;81-96--177

Christian Cloyd, Springdale;94-85--179

Merek MacKenzie, Conway;93-92--185

Peyton Fett, Greenbrier;95-90--185

Hudson McKnight, Little Rock;96-90--186

Jasper Brown, Sherwood;94-107--201

Scott Davis, Little Rock;111-92--203

Cade Offut, Little Rock;103-102--205

BOYS 12-13

Davis Crow, Little Rock;86-83--169

GIRLS

Anna Kate Nichols, Little Rock;72-73--145

Maggie Huett, Hot Springs;75-72--147

Isabel Chaidez Little Rock;72-77--149

Madeleine Wilson, Springdale;76-78--154

Susanna Manns, Russellville;78-76--154

Chloe Freville, Little Rock;78-85--163

Lillie York, Little Rock;82-83--165

Bella Frisby, El Dorado;84-82--166

Isabella Curtis, Little Rock;89-78--167

Tori Worley, Conway;83-89--172

Ana Bella Gutierrez, Little Rock;95-85--180

Brittan Sandlin, North Little Rock;93-91--184

Macy Cooper, Dover;105-90--195

Presley Sublett, Conway;101-97--198

Savannah Straessle, Little Rock;108-111--219