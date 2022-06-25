Local golf scores

LOCAL GOLF
Results from the Griffin Electric Junior Tournament held Thursday and Friday at Rebsamen Golf Course in Little Rock:
BOYS 14-18
Rhett South, Fayetteville;71-73--144
Jett Stephenson, McCaskill;71-75--146
Luke Hanson Maumelle;76-71--147
Jack-Henry Wise, Searcy;75-73--148
JP McCarron, Conway;69-79--148
Paxton Lane, Benton;74-74--148
Logan Mayo, Springdale;75-74--149
Adam Squires, Little Rock;73-77--150
Daniel Taylor, Alexander;73-77--150
Xan Walker, Shreveport;73-77--150
Blane Burk, Conway;74-79--153
Landon Sawyer, Magnolia;73-80 153
Luke Killough, Searcy;74-80--154
Michael Young, Rogers;78-76--154
Max Gipson, Greers Ferry;75-80--155
Gabe Haslauer, Austin;80-76--156
Garrett Buffalo, Cabot;78-78--156
Parker Reddin, Little Rock;77-79--156
Eli Cowden, Benton;78-79--157
Maddox Bell, Hot Springs;79-78--157
Robbie Vaught, Little Rock;78-79--157
Jackson Wolf, Little Rock;81-77--158
Tyler Brown, Rogers;82-76--158
Hudson Seago, Little Rock;78-82--160
Brooks Johnson, Cabot;80-81--161
Hudson Kincade, Cabot;75-86--161
Ted Penick, Little Rock;80-81--161
Blayden Gillhum, Poyen;81-82--163
Riley Saddler, Vilonia;79-84--163
Brooks Vangilder, Marmaduke;85 79--164
Arthur Jenkins, Shreveport;81-85--166
Brody Sample, Sherwood;75-92--167
Hunter Lieblong, Conway;81-86--167
Davis Moore, Little Rock;85-83--168
Reece Johnson, Little Rock;82-86--168
Joe Duke, Benton;86-83--169
Joe Bulmanski, Little Rock;82-88--170
Lane Metcalf, Waldron;85-85--170
Karter Rowton, Mount Ida;86-86--172
Everett Hollingshead, Austin;85-89--174
Noah Foster, Conway;85-89--174
Noah Patrick, Waldron;94-80--174
Beau Campbell, Conway;81-96--177
Christian Cloyd, Springdale;94-85--179
Merek MacKenzie, Conway;93-92--185
Peyton Fett, Greenbrier;95-90--185
Hudson McKnight, Little Rock;96-90--186
Jasper Brown, Sherwood;94-107--201
Scott Davis, Little Rock;111-92--203
Cade Offut, Little Rock;103-102--205
BOYS 12-13
Davis Crow, Little Rock;86-83--169
GIRLS
Anna Kate Nichols, Little Rock;72-73--145
Maggie Huett, Hot Springs;75-72--147
Isabel Chaidez Little Rock;72-77--149
Madeleine Wilson, Springdale;76-78--154
Susanna Manns, Russellville;78-76--154
Chloe Freville, Little Rock;78-85--163
Lillie York, Little Rock;82-83--165
Bella Frisby, El Dorado;84-82--166
Isabella Curtis, Little Rock;89-78--167
Tori Worley, Conway;83-89--172
Ana Bella Gutierrez, Little Rock;95-85--180
Brittan Sandlin, North Little Rock;93-91--184
Macy Cooper, Dover;105-90--195
Presley Sublett, Conway;101-97--198
Savannah Straessle, Little Rock;108-111--219