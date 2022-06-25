Longtime Texarkana police officer wins sheriff race

TEXARKANA -- Wayne Easley has been elected Miller County sheriff.

Easley received 1,816 votes in Tuesday's runoff election, compared with Stephen Ward's 1,265 votes, according to complete but unofficial results.

In the May 24 regular election, Ward received 1,894 votes and Easley 1,620 votes. Miller County Chief Deputy Mark Lewis received 1,506 votes. As neither candidate received a majority of votes, Ward and Easley had to have a runoff.

"'I'm excited and I can't wait to start serving the citizens of Miller County," Easley said Tuesday night.

Easley, who is a Texarkana police detective, will take office in January of 2023.

He thanked his supporters and said he hoped working with current Sheriff Jackie Runion and Chief Deputy Mark Lewis would be a seamless transition.

Easley left the private sector to begin a law enforcement career at the Bowie County jail and worked his way up to become the supervisor of the Special Response Team. While there, he completed the Texas Law Enforcement Academy and went to work as a deputy for the Bowie County Sheriff's Office.

In 2001, he began working for the Texarkana Police Department. He was a patrol officer before being promoted to detective and working crimes against children; he also has been a hostage negotiator. In 2016, he moved to the crimes against persons unit, where he worked adult violent crimes, homicides, aggravated robberies and sexual assaults.

Easley said in a previous interview that his top priorities are aligned with some of the biggest problems that the region is facing. He said while campaigning that citizens have voiced concerns about rampant drugs in the community, theft and a lack of deputy presence in all of the schools.