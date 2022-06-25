Love still has plenty to prove

Osceola basketball Coach Vernon Wilson has seen a lot of good players filter through the programs he's been associated with during his 25 years roaming the sidelines. But he's unwavering when offering a glowing assessment of all-state forward Daylen Love.

"For as long as I've been doing this, he's the best player I've coached at that size," Wilson said of Love. "When you're 6-6, can handle the ball like he can, create your own shot, can get to the rim, shoot the mid-range, shoot the three off the dribble. ... that's NBA-type of stuff.

"I've talked to a lot of coaches, and they tell me if he goes to the right [junior college], works on his body and polishes his game up, he can go pro. He's got that type of ability, and for me, he's been a joy to watch and coach."

Today, Wilson will get a chance to watch and coach Love one last time when they represent the East team in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star boys basketball game at the Farris Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

Game time is scheduled for 3 p.m., but Love doesn't care when the event starts. He's just ready to play.

"I'm really excited," he said. "One of my goals for this past year was to make it to the all-star game. So for me, it's a really exciting time, and I'm just anxious to play."

Love isn't the only one excited to get on the court. Wilson, too, is primed to see his former player perform among his peers.

The last time the two were involved in a regulation game together was on March 12, when Osceola took down Dumas 52-43 to win the Class 3A state title in Hot Springs. The victory gave the Seminoles their second crown in three years, although the 2020 championship was shared with rival Rivercrest after covid-19 kept the final from being played.

That dilemma alone made winning the 2022 title extra special for Wilson, who pointed to his standout's play as being a prominent factor in their run.

Love averaged 23 points, 8 rebounds and 6.5 assists as a senior, with several outings resulting in 30-plus point efforts. His unique skillset, according to Wilson, made him a nightmare for opposing teams.

"We were a totally different team without him, I can tell you that," Wilson said. "We averaged close to 80 points a game with him, and he's [going to] give you almost 25 a night. But you're talking about a kid who can do it all. He led us in charges taken, too.

"He's one of those kids that plays hard on the defensive end while being able to do his thing offensively. He's got a lot of tools in his bag. ... He can go left, he can go right. The kid can play all five positions, including the point."

Oddly enough, occasionally playing at the lead guard spot for Osceola coincides with Love's ability to galvanize his teammates when needed. He admitted that there were times where he had to, particularly during tight games.

"I kept everybody's head up when we got down," he explained. "For instance in the [championship game] when we got down at the beginning of that third quarter. Everybody was putting their heads down, thinking we were about to lose the game.

"But I took it upon myself to get everybody right. We came back out after a timeout, locked down on defense, got back in it and finished."

Finishing is what Love noted he's looking most forward to today. His high school coach will be an assistant, which makes it that much sweeter for the both of them.

While Love hasn't signed collegiately after decommitting from Gaston (N.C.) College, he's amped to show those in attendance, namely other college coaches, what he can do. Wilson is certain he'll turn heads.

"He's getting a lot of JUCO interest, but of course, that's how it is nowadays with the portal and everything," he said. "But the last three coaches that have talked to him had teams ranked in the top 25 in Division I Junior College, and they're all saying the same thing. They're like 'Hey, he's a Division I prospect that can do it all at 6-6'.

"Daylen is a good kid, too. So wherever he goes, he's going to succeed and do extremely well."