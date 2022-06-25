OBU names Dean’s, President’s honorees

Ouachita Baptist University at Arkadelphia named students to its Spring 2022 President's and Dean's lists, including area residents.

PRESIDENT'S LIST

To be named to the President's List, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

Southeast Arkansas honorees include:

Pine Bluff -- Alex Browning, Arcrel Lee; White Hall -- Clara Taylor; Jefferson -- Jazmyn Parker; Leola -- Emilee Webb;

Fordyce -- Madison Gray; Hensley -- Reagann Harper, Kaylee Johnson; Prattsville -- Anna Holiman; Sheridan -- Megan Monk, Katie Grace Tubbs; Casscoe -- Camryn Shelton; and Sparkman -- Sidney Pigott, Katie White.

DEAN'S LIST

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

Area honorees include:

Pine Bluff -- Kristopher Garcia; White Hall -- Michaelyn Ferrell; Casscoe -- Makena Munger; Prattsville -- Elise Hicks; Rison -- Jaelle Morrison, Emily Stover; Dewitt -- Jessalyn Ahrens;

Monticello -- Ethan Elkins, Reece Gray; Sheridan -- Jenna Barnes; Sparkman -- Mary Beth White; Stuttgart -- Meredith Medford.