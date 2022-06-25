Sections
OBU names Dean’s, President’s honorees

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:32 a.m.
A sign welcomes visitors to the Ouachita Baptist University campus in Arkadelphia in this undated file photo. (Special to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Tyler Wann)

Ouachita Baptist University at Arkadelphia named students to its Spring 2022 President's and Dean's lists, including area residents.

PRESIDENT'S LIST

To be named to the President's List, a student must compile a 4.0 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

Southeast Arkansas honorees include:

Pine Bluff -- Alex Browning, Arcrel Lee; White Hall -- Clara Taylor; Jefferson -- Jazmyn Parker; Leola -- Emilee Webb;

Fordyce -- Madison Gray; Hensley -- Reagann Harper, Kaylee Johnson; Prattsville -- Anna Holiman; Sheridan -- Megan Monk, Katie Grace Tubbs; Casscoe -- Camryn Shelton; and Sparkman -- Sidney Pigott, Katie White.

DEAN'S LIST

To be named to the Dean's List, a student must compile at least a 3.5 grade point average and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.

Area honorees include:

Pine Bluff -- Kristopher Garcia; White Hall -- Michaelyn Ferrell; Casscoe -- Makena Munger; Prattsville -- Elise Hicks; Rison -- Jaelle Morrison, Emily Stover; Dewitt -- Jessalyn Ahrens;

Monticello -- Ethan Elkins, Reece Gray; Sheridan -- Jenna Barnes; Sparkman -- Mary Beth White; Stuttgart -- Meredith Medford.

