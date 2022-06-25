100 years ago

June 25, 1922

LONOKE -- Charley Starnes of Tyler, Texas, en route from his home town to Washington, D.C., became peeved yesterday afternoon when the driver of an automobile just ahead of his apparently refused to drive to the side of the road to permit him to pass, so he pulled out his revolver and fired a couple of shots into the air. In the car ahead was Bill Waggoner, of Lonoke, prosecuting attorney of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit. ... When the Texan pulled his Wild West Stuff, Mr. Waggoner stopped his car to ascertain "how come." Introducing himself as the prosecuting attorney, Mr. Waggoner informed Mr. Starnes that he was under arrest for discharging firearms on a public highway. ... Mr. Waggoner escorted Starnes into the office of Mayor Griffin, where the Texan pled guilty and paid a fine of $25.

50 years ago

June 25, 1972

• The Democratic State Convention decided Saturday to send a delegation from Arkansas to the Democratic national convention July 10 at Miami Beach composed entirely of persons committed to Representative Wilbur D. Mills of Kensett for president. Twenty-five of the state's 27 delegates and 24 alternates were chosen Saturday at a 5½-hour convention at the Hall of Industry Building at the State Fair and Livestock Show Grounds. ... Each of the delegates and alternates is committed to Mills until he releases them.

25 years ago

June 25, 1997

• Moments after a 15-year-old boy was sentenced to prison Tuesday for murdering an older youth on a school bus, two sets of grieving parents stood crying on each other's shoulders in the courtroom. "To think it all started with a spitball," said red-eyed school bus driver Margie Davis of the Oct. 9, 1996, fatal shooting of Earl Jameson Routt, 20, by Willis Ward Johnson Jr., then 14. Routt was shot when the bus, taking both youths home from school, stopped at a Sherwood intersection. Johnson, then a student at Jacksonville North Junior High, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and aggravated assault just minutes before the scheduled start of his jury trial on a capital murder charge and the assault charge.

10 years ago

June 25, 2012

• More than $1 billion in unpaid taxes and fees is thought to be owed to the Arkansas government, equal to about a fifth of the state's $4.7 billion fiscal 2013 general revenue budget. The state Department of Finance and Administration is doing all it legally can to claim the delinquent personal and business taxes and fees, Field Audit Office administrator Walter Anger said."We're actively going after it every day," Anger said. "It's just very, very difficult in some cases." The state filed liens against about 30,000 Arkansans and businesses over delinquent taxes last year. The department was able to resolve about 21 percent of liens issued by the state, but some cases can drag on for 10 years, Anger said.