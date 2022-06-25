Police name man slain in Texarkana

TEXARKANA -- The victim in Monday's fatal shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard has been identified as Robert Miller, 37, of Texarkana.

Trenkale Brunson, 29, was arrested late Monday on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by certain persons and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, according to the Texarkana Police Department.

Brunson was booked into the Miller County jail and is awaiting his first court appearance.

When officers responded to the call Monday, they found a dark-colored sedan crashed into a residence at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Ash Street. Miller, the driver, had a gunshot wound, and the female passenger's injuries possibly came from the crash.

Miller and the passenger were taken to a local hospital, where Miller was pronounced dead.