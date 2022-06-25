PREP BASKETBALL: Lavaca connection links coaches, players

LAVACA -- The basketball journeys of Lavaca's Kolby Glidewell and Luke Watson read like a Hollywood script. Small town kids who came together to do what had never been done in program history.

They'll now get a chance to write the last chapter, coming out of "retirement" in the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star boys basketball game at 3 p.m. today in Conway.

Glidewell and Watson are also very familiar with the head coach in their last game. It'll be Lavaca Coach Renner Reed leading the West squad.

"They are both already in the workforce, so hopefully we are not too out of shape," Reed said of his players with a laugh. "This is their last game. They aren't going to play at the next level. They get to represent their school one more time. That means a lot to them and to me as well. They are ready for this. We are going to have a good time and have one last ride."

Glidewell and Watson were a huge part of Lavaca (35-2) winning its only state championship last season. Each earned all-state honors and played their roles at a high level. Glidewell, named the MVP of the Class 2A state tournament, averaged 14 points and 6 rebounds. He elevated his game when it mattered most, finishing with 22 points per game in the state tournament. Watson, the team's best defender, averaged 13 points and 7 rebounds per contest.

"These guys winning a state championship puts us at this big stage," Reed said. "But it started with getting nominated. That started in the conference meetings. These guys with their careers have earned the right to be here. Representing Lavaca as a school and the community is a great honor. Families are really excited about this."

Count Reed among those looking forward to tipoff at the Farris Center on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas. He dreamed of being in the all-star game when he was growing up.

"I don't think there is a better honor than being nominated by your coaching peers," Reed said. "A lot of great coaches have done this in the past. This is something I always wanted to do. It's going to be a great event. The guys we picked are really good basketball players. I remember when I was young as a kid, I used to go every year to the all-star game. I didn't get to play in it, but now I get to coach in it. That's pretty sweet."

Glidewell and Watson with fellow seniors Drake Grantham and Avery Walker were in the second grade when Reed took over the Lavaca program 10 years ago. The start of it all for some in the group dates back to playing pee-wee basketball together. Lavaca over the years has knocked on the door of putting together a championship season, but it was finally able to finish the job with this group.

It was quite a run to the title for Lavaca, which made it to the championship game for the first time since 1981. The Golden Arrows bounced back from a loss to Eureka Springs in the 2A-West regional final to rip off four consecutive wins in the state tournament in impressive fashion. The Golden Arrows outscored four state tournament opponents 214-139 and held three of four to 34 points or fewer. A 13-0 run in the third quarter helped Lavaca put the title game away against Magnet Cove. Glidewell and Watson had a big hand in that scoring stretch both on offense and defense.

"Besides the moment we actually won it, my favorite moments are reflecting on it all with the players," Reed said. "It's so fun to talk about it. There is still excitement. It's nice to remember we finally did it and broke through. We'll all have those memories forever. These guys worked so hard for the moment, and they capitalized on it."

If Reed could turn back time, he said he'd love to have the championship group back together on a court in any fashion one last time. Reed won't get quite the full experience, but the all-star game is the next best thing with the opportunity to be side-by-side with Glidewell and Watson again.

"I'd like to have just one last practice with that team," Reed said. "Anything as a unit. But this is pretty special. This is really humbling for us. I'm in this because of my players. I'm not going to be an all-star coach or a state champion without my players. It's an honor to be with those guys one final time."