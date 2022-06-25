PREP FOOTBALL: Practice made perfect for Palmer

FAYETTEVILLE -- Braelon Palmer never had to wonder how he would stack up trying to cover his opponents' top receiving threat. He was already working against the best receiver in the state every day in practice.

Palmer, the former Fayetteville standout who helped the Bulldogs reach the Class 7A state championship game last winter, had daily battles with four-star recruit and Universty of Arkansas signee Isaiah Sategna.

"Friday nights were easy compared to what we had to do in practice," said Palmer, who is headed to the University of Oklahoma in the fall. "Going against guys like Isaiah, Dylan [Kattell] and Jalen [Blackwell[ every day prepared me for what I would see on Friday nights. I knew if I could cover those guys, then I could cover anybody."

Palmer was a lock-down defender for the Bulldogs, who went 10-3 and lost to Bryant in the state championship game in Little Rock in December. Palmer also averaged 5.6 tackles per game.

Bulldogs Coach Casey Dick said Palmer was picked on as an underclassman for lacking in coverage skills early in his career. But Dick said Palmer used that as motivation to improve, and the results were evident as his level of play shot up.

"He made up his mind he was going to get better," said Dick. "A lot of kids might have shied away from that, but not Braelon. He knew as a sophomore he had the potential to be a really good defensive back and he worked hard to improve in all facets. A lot of that was due to covering what we felt were the best set of receivers in the state every day in practice. When you go against the guys like Sategna and Jalen, you know you're going against the best dudes every day."

Palmer will not play football at the college level, although Dick said he had plenty of opportunities. Instead, he will attend OU and focus on academics.

Tonight, Palmer will put on his shoulder pads and snap his chinstrap for the final time as a member of the West squad at the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game at the University of Central Arkanas in Conway.

"I had offers and I considered going that route, but I'm ready to just focus on being a student and getting my degree," said Palmer. "I'm going to miss football, and I'm going to miss being a part of a team of brothers, but this is what's best for me."

Dick said whatever path Palmer chooses, he will be successful at it because of his determination.

"Braelon is what high school football is supposed to be about," said Dick. "He saw an opportunity and put in the work to become a good football player. As a sophomore you could see what he could be, but he lacked some confidence. But as he continued to grow and become more comfortable, he improved rapidly into one of the best defensive backs in the state.

"He's waking away from football because he wants to, not because he has to. He had plenty of schools after him to play, but he made the decision to focus on his academics and the next step in his life. Braelon is smart and has the confidence to excel at whatever he chooses to do."

Palmer admits he'll be a little rusty when the ball kicks off tonight, not having put on a football uniform since the Bulldogs lost to Bryant at War Memorial Stadium back in December.

"But I'm looking forward to it, putting on the pads and running on the field for the last time," he said.