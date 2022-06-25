RODEO: Howard steers career toward NFR

SPRINGDALE -- Chance Howard is a throwback to the wild west days when cowboys grabbed steers by the horns and flung them to the ground in order to brand them with the identifying ranch iron.

On Friday night at the 77th Rodeo of the Ozarks, Howard made his second run of the week in steer wrestling, and alth0ugh he did not match the previous night's 4.0 second time, he's still in good shape to earn a good payday after his 5.1 put him second in the event at Parsons Stadium.

The Cedarville cowboy who graduated from the Crawford County school in 2009, said he was happy that this year's event was a two-head average.

"Yeah, we like that," said Howard who was loading up his horse and getting ready to head to Greely, Colo., next week as he chases the elusive PRCA top 15 standings and a berth in the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas in December. "A two-header gives you a little better chance to win more money."

Howard's 4.0 combined with a 5.1 on Friday places him second to Joshua Hefner of Knoxville, Tenn., who had back-to-back 4.5 times for a 9.0 combination to Howard's 9.1.

Arkansas was well represented in Friday's steer wrestling event as Travis Burgett of Van Buren also completed but did not score.

Howard was drawn into steer wrestling as a youngster as his grandfather and uncle were also steer wrestlers. Howard's young son, who could not wait for his dad to jump off his horse so that he could jump on before they loaded it into the trailer, is likely a future competitor as well.

"Yeah, it's a family thing. That's what got me into it and I'm sure he will, too," said Chance. "You see he couldn't wait for me to get off the horse so that he could get on him before we loaded him up.

"But that's what attracted me to the sport was my grandfather and uncle, they did it and I had friends who did it and it's something I just grew up wanting to do."

Howard will head out to Greely on Tuesday with a trailer loaded with four horses and three more cowboys in the truck, all chasing as many rodeos as possible during the next 3 months.

"We'll be gone for about the next five or six weeks," said Howard. "We're leaving for the whole summer. This time of year is always fun."

Howard has not reached the mecca of professional rodeo yet, but that is his goal.

"I'm currently around the top 50," he said, "but there are a whole lot of rodeos left to go to. I've just got to win."

Jeff Askey is no stranger to the NFR with five appearances in the Super Bowl of Rodeo. Askey, who hails from near Eustace, Texas, located about 65 miles south of Dallas, currently sits fifth in the world rankings.

Askey, 34, is originally from Pennsylvania, but likes to say he got to Texas as fast as he could.

"I'm from Pennsylvania, but I don't like to claim it very much because they're a little different up there," Askey said before Friday night's performance. "I moved to Oklahoma for two years and went to school in Miami (NEO). I went to junior college there, then I went to UT-Martin and got my four-year degree there in animal science."

Askey, who has won $75,372 heading into this week, is married to a veterinarian and has built a home in east Texas.

At 34, Askey knows he is among the more veteran riders competing in the roughest of the rodeo events.

"According to the statistics, I should be done by now," he said. "But, I'm having one of the best years I've ever had, so you can't always go by what's normal. I'm drawing good, and I'm utilizing them when I do have good draws, capitalizing. And I feel healthy, just enjoying it."

Askey rode into Springdale on Friday afternoon after scoring a 90 atop a bull in Pecos, Texas on Thursday. He didn't make the eight-second count on Friday atop Bad Intentions, but two other bull riders did as Cole Fischer scored an 86 and Colton Byram scored an 85.5.

The rodeo will wrap up tonight with the final performance. A parade in downtown Springdale today will start at 3 p.m., and the rodeo will start at 7:30 p.m. with the grand entry.