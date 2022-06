Traffic along part of Interstate 49 between SE Walton Boulevard/West Walnut Street and West New Hope Road in Rogers will be slowed down for about an hour early Sunday morning as Carroll Electric Cooperative will remove an overhead electric line.

The work will require a temporary slow rolling stop and will restrict northbound and southbound traffic between Exit 83 and Exit 85 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.