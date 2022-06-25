ROUGHRIDERS 7,

TRAVELERS 4

Five Frisco pitchers limited Arkansas to six hits in taking a victory over the Travelers in front a 5,533 fans at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock on Friday night.

David Garcia's bases-loaded triple in the third inning broke a 2-2 tie to highlight the RoughRiders' four-run inning and 12-hit attack. Garcia finished 2 for 4 with 4 RBI.

Jake Scheiner doubled home two runs in the first inning off Frisco starter Jack Leiter, the No. 2 overall draft pick of 2021 by the Texas Rangers. Leiter allowed 2 hits and 5 walks in 4 innings. He struck out four.

Jack Larsen hit his fifth home run of the season in the fifth inning off reliever Josh Smith (1-0) to account for the Travelers' final two runs. Fernery Ozuna collected his seventh save.

Travelers' starter Conner Jones (4-5) was touched for 9 hits and 6 runs in 4 1/3 innings.

Connor Hoover went 2 for 3 to lead the Travelers' hitters.

