Set to serve Ward 3

Editor, The Commercial:

The citizens of Ward 3 in Pine Bluff, AR, voted for a city council member that works together to make progress in our community. I am honored to represent the people of Ward 3 and pledge to collaborate with everyone who is willing to have conversations that support our students, grow our small businesses and make our community safer for everyone.

I want to thank Council Member Ivan Whitfield for his service to our community. I look forward to working with him to serve the people of Ward 3.

Thank you to my supporters who prayed with me, who lifted up our vision for Pine Bluff and Ward 3, and who talked with their friends and neighbors about this election in the heat and the rain.

Most of all, I want to thank the people of Ward 3 for the opportunity to represent you at City Hall. Thank you for sharing your hopes for a better city and your support for a campaign that brings people together.

Our community is so special. I can't wait to work with you to keep making progress in Pine Bluff.

Lanette R. Frazier,

Pine Bluff