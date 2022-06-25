BASKETBALL

LR Christian guard to announce college

ESPN 4-star point guard Layden Blocker will announce his college decision today with family and friends on hand at Little Rock Christian.

Blocker, 6-2, 172 pounds, of Sunrise Academy in Kansas, made official visits to the University of Arkansas, Kansas State and Maryland. He canceled a visit with Kansas.

The ceremony will begin at 1 p.m.. The public is invited.

Blocker had planned to announce his college decision on July 2, his birthday, after attending the NBPA Top 100 Camp.

Blocker, who also made two unofficial visits to Arkansas, is ESPN's No. 7 point guard and No. 28 player nationally in the 2023 class.

He was a member of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Underclassman Team as a freshman and sophomore at Little Rock Christian before attending Sunrise as a junior.

-- Richard Davenport

FOOTBALL

ASU adds Texas receiver to 2023 class

Arkansas State University picked up its third verbal commitment in four days in wide receiver Chris Dawn Jr. The 5-8, 165-pounder caught 22 passes with 4 touchdowns last season for Mesquite (Texas) Horn High School, averaging 17.1 yards per reception.

The Red Wolves have already secured five commitments in their 2023 class -- two from Arkansas and one apiece from Florida, Georgia and Texas.

Verbal commitments are nonbinding

-- Mitchell Gladstone

MOTOR SPORTS

ASCS, Scrapp Fox at I-30 tonight

Little Rock's I-30 Speedway will host two special events tonight with an American Sprint Car Series Mid-South Region event and the annual Scrapp Fox Memorial for IMCA modifieds.

Marion's Derek Hagar is the points leader in the ASCS Mid-South standings and has four victories in the series this season -- at I-30 on March 25, as well as wins at Greenville, Miss., West Plains, Mo., and last weekend at Texarkana 67 Speedway.

The Scrapp Fox Memorial will draw most of the region's top IMCA modified drivers and will pay $2,000 to win and $200 to start.

The track's IMCA stock car and IMCA mod-lite divisions will also race. Gates open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7:30 p.m.

Adult grandstand admission is $15 and children ages 12 and under get in free. Pit passes are $30.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services