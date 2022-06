1. Running a little behind (4). 2. Well-off (4). 3. Passed away (4). 4. Under the weather (4). 5. Correctional facility (4). 6. Pre-owned (4). 7. Economically disadvantaged (4). 8. Gratuity (3). 9. Laid off (5). ANSWERS 1. Late 2. Rich 3. Died 4. Sick 5. Jail 6. Used 7. Poor 8. Tip 9. Fired

Print Headline: Super Quiz: A Better Way to Say …

