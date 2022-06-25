Texarkana office relocates

TEXARKANA -- Thursday was moving day for the Office of Child Support and Enforcement.

For nearly two decades, the office has operated from the Landmark Building downtown at 210 N. State Line Ave. Now, the staff of about 25, who see about 1,000 clients a month, have a new, spacious office at 1005 Arkansas Blvd. that Program Manager Stacy Revalee said provides plenty of advantages.

"It allows the public easier to services," said Revalee, who has been with the office for 15 years.

Compared to its place inside Landmark, where there was no clear signage directing people to the office, the one-story Arkansas Boulevard location is more accessible, Revalee said.

"They don't have to walk a mile to get into the building," she said, citing the limited car space at Landmark .

Revalee also said she is particularly pleased with the interview room, which will better ensure confidentiality as agents help a family work through a case.

"It has a level of comfort for employees and clients," she said.

Attorney Specialist James Syler, who represents the state in court during child support negotiations, said the new building will boost the office's security.

"It's a stand-alone building, so we can maintain security at the highest level," he said.

Syler said such security, which includes cameras and better control over entry points, is something the office didn't have downtown, since it had to share a building with businesses and county agencies. However, heightened security is a necessity for the child support office because of the sensitive financial and other information agents must handle.