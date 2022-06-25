Tools & Toys: TRUE Chill Modern Ice Bucket and Charcuterie/Cheeseboard with Knife





Charcuterie/Cheeseboard with Knife

What's to love: Another great product for entertaining. This board is made of environmentally friendly Acacia wood -- one side can be used as a cutting board and the other as a side for snacks.

What does it do: The food side of the board features two sections with a space between for the wooden knife. The wood is easy to clean with a damp cloth. It should be occasionally treated with mineral oil to keep the wood looking nice. The board is 13.75 inches long and 11.6 inches wide and sells for $39.95. More information is available at cribsi.com.

TRUE Chill Modern Ice Bucket

What's to love: A beautiful modern-looking ice bucket for keeping wine chilled or drinks cold for summer entertaining.

What does it do: It's made of a durable lightweight clear acrylic with cut out handles on each side. It is roomy enough to hold four bottles of wine measuring 14-by-10.25-inches wide and 10.25-inches deep. The ice bucket sells for $39.95. Visit cribsi.com for more information.



