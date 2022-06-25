Two people killed, three injured in separate wrecks on Arkansas roads

Two people died and three more were injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Wednesday night and early Thursday, according to preliminary fatality reports from Arkansas State Police.

Colby Watson-Davis, 26, of Greenbrier died just before 9:20 p.m. Wednesday when his 1997 Lexus 300 veered off Arkansas 25 near Greenbrier, hitting a ditch and overturning before striking a utility pole and a fence.

Watson-Davis was pronounced dead at the scene.

Madison Cary, 20, of Gurdon, was killed about 4:35 a.m. Thursday on U.S. 167 in rural Cleveland County when her 2018 GMC crossed the center line, striking a 2018 Hyundai head-on.

The wreck also injured the driver of the Hyundai, Kimberly Vaughn, of El Dorado, and two passengers, Jonothan Messer, 35, and Ashlery Messer, 30, both also of El Dorado.

State troopers investigating each crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.